Higher standards for Iowa DNC debate

The Democratic National Committee announced qualification standards for the party’s presidential debate to be held at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 14.
To qualify for the debate, candidates must meet one of two polling requirements — 5 percent or more in any four DNC-approved polls, or 7 percent or more in any two DNC-approved early-state polls — and one donor requirement, that their campaign has received donations from at least 225,000 unique voters and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.
The candidates have until January 10 to meet the qualifications.
The debate is hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.