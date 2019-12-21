You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Higher standards for Iowa DNC debate
0 comments
alert top story

Higher standards for Iowa DNC debate

{{featured_button_text}}
flag

The Democratic National Committee announced qualification standards for the party’s presidential debate to be held at Drake University in Des Moines on Tuesday, January 14.

To qualify for the debate, candidates must meet one of two polling requirements — 5 percent or more in any four DNC-approved polls, or 7 percent or more in any two DNC-approved early-state polls — and one donor requirement, that their campaign has received donations from at least 225,000 unique voters and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

The candidates have until January 10 to meet the qualifications.

The debate is hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News