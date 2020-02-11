Higher speed limit idea hits the brakes

DES MOINES — A House transportation panel balked at giving a speed limit bill the fast-track legislative treatment Tuesday, choosing instead to park the issue by the wayside for the 2020 session.

“I didn’t see a rallying cry to bring this up,” said Rep. David Sieck, R-Glenwood, who chaired a subcommittee on House File 2166 that failed to produce one speaker supporting the bill.

The bill would raise the speed limit from 70 mph to 75 mph on interstates, from 65 mph to 70 mph on controlled-access expressways and from 55 mph to 60 mph on other state primary and county secondary roads.

One of the things that stopped the bill in its subcommittee tracks was a projection by a state Department of Transportation lobbyist that the bill would carry a $2.3 million price tag to change 500 signs along the interstate system and about 1,700 other signs along highways where the speed limit would increase July 1.

“That’s a huge amount of money,” Sieck told fellow subcommittee members, who agreed 3-0 to table the proposal for the session.