High turnout North Iowa after first full week of early voting

With three full weeks until Election Day 2020 in North Iowa, this year's go around is looking like it will supplant the previous presidential election.
During the November 2016 elections in Cerro Gordo County, just over 23,000 ballots were requested. This time out, county officials have received more than 5,800 ballots from residents. Early voters are coming into the auditor's office at a steady clip of about 150-200 people a day.
"We are projecting higher turnout overall, maybe around 80%. That’s just a guess based on voter interest and participation in this election," Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said. In fact, Wedmore believes that participation is only likely to tick upward.
"We’re expecting it to be steady and actually increase as we had toward election day," he said.
That trend isn't isolated to Cerro Gordo County, either.
"We’ve sent out 2,000 ballots at this point," Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss said. "The last general election we had some place north of 5,000 ballots total and we look to have even more than that for this election."
According to Weiss, 685 ballots have already come into the office and she's expecting plenty more to arrive before Nov. 3.
And in a variety of ways.
"We have people at the office. Request forms coming in. People are really excited to vote this time," Weiss said. She thinks that turnout at the polls will be strong as well as a number of people have told her that they intend to vote in person.
In Mitchell County, Auditor Lowell Tesch said that there have already been 2,136 sent out for residents. Total votes for the county in 2016 was just above 5,400.
In Linn County, election officials have sent out about 50,000 ballots to voters. On Oct. 5, the first day for early voting in the state, 20 people were in line at the auditor's site before it had even opened. In Polk County, those numbers were 112,000 ballots and 400 in-person voters before noon. As of Friday, more than 700,000 absentee ballots have been requested according to the Iowa Secretary of State. In 2016, 647,152 early votes were cast.
And despite such high turnout so far, there have been few issues for auditor's offices.
According to Wedmore, there haven't been problems with incorrect ballots or the wrong ballot style going to voters. Instances where voters themselves make mistakes have been rare as well.
"So far it’s been going very smoothly... We put a lot of work, steps and processes into the preparation and assembly to make sure the correct voter is getting the correct ballot," Wedmore said.
In Winnebago County, Weiss said that problems have also been uncommon. People might forget to sign an affidavit envelope for their ballot but her office makes sure to contact people to come in and do that.
With such voting trends, Wedmore said that he plans for his office to use as much of the time it's allotted to process ballots.
Which means that on the Saturday before Election Day, officials will meet and use that day to open the affidavit envelope and remove the secrecy sleeve and ballots and box those up for storage over the weekend.
"We penciled out how long it takes to process a certain number of ballots and we determined that we were going to use all the time available to us," Wedmore said.
When all is said and done, the plan is to have election results by 10 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Between now and then, there will be a lot of voting. And processing. And counting.
