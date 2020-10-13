High turnout North Iowa after first full week of early voting

How to vote absentee

Voters can cast an absentee ballot in person at the County Auditor's office before any election. Ballots must be voted in the office and cannot be taken home.

Voters can submit an absentee ballot request form to the County Auditor. Once the form is received, a ballot will be mailed. A voter may personally deliver or mail a voted absentee ballot to the County Auditor’s office.

An absentee ballot that is physically received in the County Auditor’s office by the time the polls close on Election Day is considered on time to be counted.