High school roundup: Newman Catholic girls prevail in double overtime

The Newman Catholic girls basketball team improved to 7-6 despite poor shooting with a 57-48 double-overtime win over North Butler on Thursday night at home.
After taking a 14-10 lead after the first quarter of play, the Knights were held to just three points in the second quarter to fall behind 22-17 at the half.
The Knights kept pace with the Bison in the third and forced a 39-39 tie at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.
After the score was knotted at 46 after the first OT, the Knights outscored the Bison 11-2 in the second OT for the margin of victory.
Newman Catholic shot only 30 percent from the floor 21-for-70), and hit only 5 of 31 3-point attempts (16 percent).
Junior Kealan Curley had a team-high 17 points for Newman Catholic, and led the Knights with 11 rebounds. Senior Lily Castle had 11 points, while junior Molly McGuire finished with 10.
The Knights are at Nahsua-Plainfield on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
West Hancock 62, Eagle Grove 21: The West Hancock girls basketball team made quick work of Eagle Grove on Thursday night to remain perfect on the season en route to a 62-21 victory at home.
West Hancock held Eagle Grove to just 21 points for the second time this season and cruised from the opening tip, taking a 20-3 first quarter lead.
Senior Amanda Chizek led West Hancock (15-0) with a game-high 15 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Rachel Leerar had 12 and senior Riley Hiscocks finished with 11 points. Sophomore Kennedy Kelly had a game-high seven steals.
West Hancock is at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday.
Forest City 40, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34: After falling behind at halftime, the Forest City girls basketball team’s offense starting clicking and its defense was stifling in a 40-34 victory Thursday night at home.
Facing a 23-16 halftime deficit, the Indians whittled away at the Cardinals’ lead in the third quarter and finished off GHV in the fourth for the margin of victory.
Juniors Ellie Caylor and Kaylee Miller paced the Indians with 11 points apiece. Miller was a perfect 5 of 5 from the field, including a 3-pointer. She also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Junior Jayden Frank led the Cardinals in scoring with 15 points, while junior Morgan Ryerson finished with nine points, all from beyond the 3-point line.
Forest City is at North Iowa on Tuesday.
St. Ansgar 56, North Iowa 15: The Saints improved to 12-1 with a lopsided 56-15 victory over North Iowa on Thursday night at home.
The game was never in doubt as St. Ansgar jumped out to a 22-15 first-quarter lead and a 37-10 lead at halftime.
The Saints’ defense held the Bison scoreless in the fourth quarter for the margin of victory.
St. Ansgar is scheduled to play at Riceville on Saturday.
Decorah 44, Charles City 33: The Comets fell to 4-12 with a 44-33 loss against Decorah on Tuesday night at home.
Charles City fell behind 22-13 at halftime and despite outscoring Decorah in the third quarter could not close the gap.
The Comets host Crestwood on Friday.
Boys basketball
Clear Lake 43, Waverly-Shell Rock 38 (OT): In a back-and-forth low-scoring game, the Clear Lake boys basketball team prevailed with a 43-38 win in overtime on Thursday night at Waverly-Shell Rock.
After the game ended in a 36-36 tie after regulation, the Lions outscored the Go-Hawks 7-2 to improve to 9-2 on the season.
Junior Andrew Formanek had a game-high 17 points, on 6 of 14 shooting, and 12 rebounds.
Clear Lake shot a paltry 31 percent from the floor, but hit 8 of 12 shots from the free throw line, including five by Formanek. From the 3-point line, the Lions could manage only 3 of 16 shots (19 percent).
The Lions play at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday night.
Forest City 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47: After taking a four-point lead after three quarters, the Indians had to stave off the Cardinals the rest of the way for a 48-47 win Tuesday night at home.
Forest City improved to 9-6 with the win, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura fell to 5-7.
Junior Brandon Leber paced the Indians with a game-high 19 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line. Junior Noah Miller was the only other Indians player to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
For the Cardinals, junior Hayden Hutcheson had a team-high 12 points, connecting on 5 of 8 shots. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Junior Kevin Meyers also scored in double figures with 10 points.
Forest City is at North Iowa on Tuesday, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura hosts West Hancock.
Decorah 76, Charles City 59: The Comets fell behind early and fought their way back, but a big fourth quarter gave Decorah a 76-59 win on Tuesday at home.
Charles city is at Independence on Monday.
Boys swimming
Mason City edges Southeast Polk
After a back and forth first 10 events, the Mohawk boys swim team overcame SE Polk on Thursday for an 88-82 win.
After 10 events, the score was deadlocked at 78-78.
"The winner of the final event would take the meet," said head coach Steve Hugo. "The Mohawk teams rallied for a 1-3 finish and 10 points to seal the score."
Mason City teams won all three relays, while individually, August Davison won the 50 and 100 freestyle, Sawyer Berg took the 200 freestyle, Ryan Korthals the 100 breaststroke and Trevor Torkelson the 100 butterfly.
According to Hugo, key time cuts that led to the victory were Cooper Littrell in the 100 backstroke, Eddie Callanan in the 100 breaststroke and Lucas Benitez in the 100 freestyle.
The Mohawks team will have a three-meet blitz starting Thursday at home for Senior Night, hosting WDM Valley. then on Saturday, the Mohawks travel to Fort Dodge for a conference meet, then to Spencer on Monday for a dual.
Wrestling
Mason City shut out against Southeast Polk
The Mohawks were held to just one match victory in a dual meet on Thursday, losing 69-4.
Mason City forfeited in five matches, while Southeast Polk took five wins by fall, two by decision and one sudden victory.
Winning for Mason City was sophomore Jace Rhodes over Cooper Hanson by a 9-1 major decision.
Mason City is scheduled to compete in the Bob Sharp Invitational on Saturday.
Clear Lake drops two in triangular
Clear Lake fell in both its duals against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday.
Against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, the Lions lost 46-30, taking three matches by fall, two by decision and one by forfeit.
Winning for the Lions was Connor O'Toll (170 pounds) over Bryan Flores by decision, Dylan Kruckenberg (220) over Isaac Heilskov by fall in 2:31, Carter Markwardt (126) over Andyn Showalter by fall in 1:27, Conner Morey (132) over Jaycob Martzahn by a 3-2 decision, Thomas Gansen (160) over Braden Hansen by fall in 1:34.
Against Iowa Falls-Alden, the Lions lost 51-21, taking three matches by decision and two by fall.
Winning for the Lions was Thomas Gansen (160) over Colby McWherter by fall in 1:40, Austin Larson (195) over Gavin Cutler by a 10-3 decision, Marcus Skidmore (106) over Tegan Oliver by a 5-4 decision, Roman Gabrielson (120) over Jacob Michaelson by fall in 5:47, and Conner Morey (132) over Mason Kent by a 3-2 decision.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL splits at triangular meet
The Bulldogs split their duals against Clear Lake and Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday.
Against Clear Lake, the Bulldogs won 46-30, winning matches by fall two by forfeit and one by major decision.
Winning for the Bulldogs was Elias Cortez (182 pounds) over Austin Larson by fall in 4:25, Alex Kock (285) over Alex Flickenger by fall in 1:29, Jakyb Kapp (120) over Roman Gabrielson by fall in 0:43, Carl Barkema (138) over Isaiah Smith by fall in 3:34, David Cornejo (145) over Caden Jones by a 14-5 major decision and Tate Schmitt (152) over Hunter Rieck by fall in 4:38.
Against Iowa Fall-Alden, the Bulldogs fell 45-30, taking four matches by fall and two by decision.
Winning their matches was Elias Cortez (182) over Nic Warrington by fall in 1:34, Logan Walker (195) over Gavin Cutler by fall in 1:22, Jack Showalter (113) over Tegan Oliver by fall in 1:12, Jakyb Kapp (120) over Jacob Michaelson by fall in 0:33, Jaycob Martzahn (132) over Mason Kent by a 5-2 decision and David Cornejo (145) Juan Salmeron by a 6-2 decision.
Newman Catholic takes two of three at quad meet
The Knights won two of three matches at a quad meet on Thursday.
Against Belmond-Klemme, Newman Catholic edged out the Broncos 43-42, winning four matches by fall and three by forfeit.
Winning their matches was Coy Smith (132 pounds) over Dawson Summers by fall in 3:05, Clay Smith (138) over Gunner Thompson by fall in 1:02, Nash Holmgaard (152) over Drew Humphrey by fall in 0:52 and Fabian Brandenburg (145) over Bryson Warren by fall in 5:18.
Against North Union, the Knights won 46-18, winning three matches by fall, one by major decision and four by forfeit.
Winning their matches was Coy Smith (132) over Dalton Tobin by a 15-4 major decision, Fabian Brandenburg (145) over Kacey Hamsmith by fall in 0:33, Scott Heinselman (160) over Kaleb Lufkin by fall in 2:31, Henry Deteman (195) over Chadler Starnes by fall in 0:41.
Against West Fork, the Knights were edged out 33-30, taking two matches by decision, one by fall and three by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Clay Smith (138) over Max Heimbuch by fall in 1:15, Scott Heinselman (160) over Derrick Lau by a 10-3 decision, Holden Hensley (170) over Ki Janssen by a 10-7 decision.
West Fork loses two in quad meet
The Warhawks dropped two of three duals during a quad meet on Thursday against Belmond-Klemme, Newman Catholic and North Union.
Against Newman Catholic, the Warhawks won 33-30, taking four matches by fall, one by decision and one by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Kaden Peterson (132 pounds) over Coy Smith by fall in 1:18, Dakota Lau (152) over Nash Holmgaard by a 6-4 decision, Carson Nuering (182) over Nathaniel Bosch by fall in 3:37, Levi Janssen (285) over Logan Allison by fall in 0:41 and Cannon Craighton (220) over Pasha Molchanov by fall in 0:57.
Against Belmond-Klemme, the Warhawks fell 43-42, taking four by fall and three by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Kaden Petersen (132) over Dawson Summers by fall in 1:40, Dakota Lau (152) over Drew Humphrey by fall in 1:04, Cannon Craighton (220) over Michael Schleisman by fall in 5:15 and Kale Petersen (106) over Nicholas Gonzales by fall in 2:53.
Against North Union, the Warhawks fell 36-30, taking four matches by forfeit and one by fall.
Winning for the Warhawks was Levi Janssen (285) over Jake Anderson by fall in 1:12.
Central Springs drops two duals at quad meet
The Panthers dropped two of three duals at a quad meet against Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler and West Hancock on Thursday.
Against North Butler, the Panthers won 58-24, taking three matches by fall, one by major decision and six by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Bryce McDonough (126 pounds) over Cade Hardy by fall in 2:59, Kaden Jacobson (152) over Dawson Testroet by fall in 0:42, Max Howes (160) over Donnie Kielman by a 14-2 major decision and Benjamin Navratil (170) over Jeremy Shier by fall in 5:19.
Against Nashua-Plainfield, the Panthers lost 46-31, taking three matches by fall, one by decision, one by forfeit and one by major decision.
Winning their matches were Dalton Dewitt (285) over Landon Pratt by fall in 1:01, Clayton McDonough (113) over Kendrick Huck by fall in 3:57, Bryce McDonough (120) over Jacob Whitinger by a 5-2 decision, Peyton Strouth (145) over Kollyn Lentz by a 12-2 major decision and Kaden Jacobson (152) over Shane Hilesheim by fall in 5:21.
Against West Hancock, the Panthers lost 39-27, taking three by decision and three by fall.
Winning their matches were Clayton McDonough (113) over Derek Oberhelman by fall in 2:41, Bryce McDonough (120) over Isaac Madson by fall 1:21, Zach Howes (126) over Andrew Barber by a 8-3 decision, Peyton Strouth (145) over Irvin Gomez by a 6-3 decision, Kaden Jacobsen (152) over Bryer Subject by fall in 1:44 and Max Howes (160) over Justin Ausborn by a 7-0 decision.
Rockford swept at triangular meet
The Warriors fell in each of their duals at a triangular meet on Thursday against Osage, Eagle Grove and Lake Mills.
Winning for the Warriors against Eagle Grove was Terran Romer (152 pounds) over Justin Agtun by fall in 0:42, Zachery Pearce (195) over Isaac Olson by fall in 5:05 and Jacob Titus (285) over Peyton Larsen by fall in 1:08. Against Osage, winning his match was Josiah Stokes (113) over Garrett Tusler by fall in 3:00. Against Lake Mills, winning their matches were Kole Menne (220) over Riley Kirschbaum by fall in 1:09 and Jacob Titus (285) over Chris Jamtgaard by fall in 1:16.
Northwood-Kensett takes two of three at triangular meet
The Vikings took two of three duals at a triangular meet against Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and St. Ansgar on Thursday.
Against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, the Vikings won 42-39, taking three matches by fall and four by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Gideon Rollene (220) over Samuel Dodd by fall in 3:05, Tryecen Rollene (106) over Zach Field by fall in 1:29 and Drake Tiedemann (138) over Jacob Hasler by fall in 1:45.
Against St. Ansgar, the Vikings won 42-27, taking two by fall and five by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Drake Tiedemann (138) over Derek Peterson by fall in 5:00 and Josiah Kliment (145) over Mikhail Meyer by fall in 1:24.
Against Forest City, the Vikings lost 45-36, taking five by fall and one by forfeit.
Winning their matches were Drake Tiedemann (138) over Kaleb Umbaugh by fall in 3:12, Josiah Kliment (145) over Kagen Benton by fall in 4:19, Treycen Rollene (106) over Robay Birri by fall in 2:50, Caden Schrage (132) over Austin Kirschbaum by fall in 1:47 and Brandon Varner (152) over Wyatt Gelhaus by fall in 5:02.
Riceville wins one match in quad
The Riceville wrestling team had a roller-coaster performance in a quad at MFL MarMac on Thursday, as the Wildcats beat Central Elkader, 36-6 and lost to MFL MarMac and North Fayette Valley by scores of 43-25 and 40-26, respectively.
Only two matches were wrestled in the Riceville victory. Mitchel Marr beat Central Elkader’s Brandon Whittle in the 220 pound bracket by pin at 20 seconds. In the only other match, Sean Wilert beat Riceville’s Watson Fair by fall at 5:25.
Every other match was a forfeit, with Riceville gaining five wins.
West Hancock sweeps
The West Hancock wrestling team came up big on Thursday, scoring three decisive victories in a quad meet.
The West Hancock wrestling team scored a dominant victory over North Butler on Thursday night, as the Eagles downed the Bearcats, 54-13. Justin Ausborn at 160, Mathew Francis at 170, and Cole Kelly at 182 all scored wins on fall. Tate Hagen and Tanner Hagen both won by forfeits, to give the Eagles a 30-0 lead.
At 285, North Butler’s Chet Buss and Dawson Testroet both won, Cade Hardy won at 126 pounds, and Teryn Joebgen was victorious at 145. Those were all the victories North Butler would get, as West Hancock closed out a 41-point win.
The Eagles beat Central Springs, 39-27, behind wins from Tanner Hagen, Chandler Redenius, Matt Larson, and Kane Zeuhl, with forfeit wins from Mathew Francis, Cole Kelly, and Tate Hagen.
Things were a bit closer in the final match, as the Eagles eked out a five-point win against Nashua-Plainfield, 36-31. Tate Hagen, Chandler Redenius, and Justin Ausborn all won by fall, while Cole Kelly, Irwin Gomez, Bryer Subject, and Mathew Francis all won by decision.
Forest City sweeps Northwood-Kensett quad
The Forest City wrestling team finished off a dominant victory on Thursday night, as the Indians scored three victories against Northwood-Kensett, Garne-Hayfield-Ventura, and St. Ansgar.
In the first win, the Indians won six matches by fall, en-route to a 45-36 victory. Forest City scored eight match victories against GHV, and won 47-31, and beat Ansgar by a dominant 69-4 score. Conner Springer’s 10-1 major decision over Forest City’s Blake Skjeie was the Saints only win of the match.
St. Ansgar swept at quad
The Saint Ansgar wrestling team had a tough day on Thursday, losing all three of its matches at the Northwood-Kensett dual by a significant margin. In its first match, St. Ansgar fell to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 51-24. Derek Peterson at 138 pounds, and Drew Furst at 126 were the Saints two match wins, while Lorne Isler and Nathan Brumm both scored forfeit victories.
Against Forest City, the Saints’ Conner Springer won by a 10-1 major decison at 170 pounds, for the team’s only match win in a 69-4 loss.
The Saints lost to host Northwood-Kensett, 42-27 to finish off the sweep.
Osage snags three wins in quad
The Osage wrestling team put up an overall dominant performance in its Thursday quad, as the Green Devils swept aside the competition, beating Eagle Grove, Lake Mills, and Rockford.
The Green Devils had 10 match wins against Eagle Grove, four of them by forfeit. Nicolas Fox, Joe Sullivan, Avereee Abben, Ryan Adams, Noah O’Malley, Zach WIlliams and Colin Muller all won by pin in Osage’s 60-24 win against the Eagles.
Osage’s second match ended in a tight 35-30 win over Lake Mills, thanks to eight match wins from the Green Devils. Osage ended the night in dominant fashion, winning 12 of 13 matches for a 76-6 win over Rockford.
Charles City loses close dual to Crestwood
The Comets fell by five points to Crestwood on Thursday, winning six matches but losing 36-31. 152-pounder Roush Jaeger and 182 pounder Caden Collins both scored six points and won by pins.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura gets one win at Northwood quad
The GHV wrestling team salvaged its day at the Northwood-Kensett quad meet on Thursday, as the Cardinals beat St. Ansgar, 51-24, for its only win of the day.
In its other two matches, GHV wasn’t so lucky, falling to Forest City, 47-31, and losing to Northwood-Kensett, 42-39.
In the Cardinals’ victory over the Saints, they won four matches, and snagged five wins on forfeit. Derek Peterson, Jared Shaw, and Drew Furst won on falls, while Adam Heflin won at 170 pound by a 9-3 decision.