High school roundup: Newman Catholic girls prevail in double overtime

Against Forest City, the Saints’ Conner Springer won by a 10-1 major decison at 170 pounds, for the team’s only match win in a 69-4 loss.

The Saints lost to host Northwood-Kensett, 42-27 to finish off the sweep.

Osage snags three wins in quad

The Osage wrestling team put up an overall dominant performance in its Thursday quad, as the Green Devils swept aside the competition, beating Eagle Grove, Lake Mills, and Rockford.

The Green Devils had 10 match wins against Eagle Grove, four of them by forfeit. Nicolas Fox, Joe Sullivan, Avereee Abben, Ryan Adams, Noah O’Malley, Zach WIlliams and Colin Muller all won by pin in Osage’s 60-24 win against the Eagles.

Osage’s second match ended in a tight 35-30 win over Lake Mills, thanks to eight match wins from the Green Devils. Osage ended the night in dominant fashion, winning 12 of 13 matches for a 76-6 win over Rockford.

Charles City loses close dual to Crestwood