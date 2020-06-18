Heritage long-term care facility resident tests positive for COVID-19

Family members and staff have been notified that a resident of Heritage Care and Rehabilitation in Mason City has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
The residents at Heritage have been monitored twice daily by staff since the start of the pandemic in March, said Kara Koster, marketing consultant for Heritage parent company ABCM.
As a result of that monitoring the resident was isolated and tested for COVID-19. Lab results came back positive, Koster said.
Heritage has part of its facility designated for COVID-19 care and the resident was moved there. They are being cared for by specially designated staff, who have all been given the appropriate protective equipment and training.
Heritage is working with CG Public Health and the state to get the rest of the residents and staff tested on Friday. They hope to have results in three to five days.
Staff will continue to be screened before their shifts and resident monitoring will continue.
The facility's staff was tested last month by the state's strike team when it came to Cerro Gordo County, and the results all came back negative, Koster said.
Heritage has not allowed visitors since restrictions were implemented three months ago, and Koster said they'll work with local and state health officials to determine how the resident contracted the illness.
CG Public Health did not immediately return an email request for comment.
There are 34 long-term facilities that have what the state calls an "outbreak" of COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health considers it a publicly reportable outbreak if there are three or more cases of COVID-19 in a facility. With one case, Heritage does not meet that threshhold.
Within those facilities, as of Thursday, 1,172 residents tested positive, 696 have recovered and 351 have died.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!