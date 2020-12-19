Here's what the initial COVID-19 vaccine plans are for counties across North Iowa

As is the case everywhere, those first vaccines are going to health care workers. In the county, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has already announced plans for vaccinating its workers, which follow recommendations from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

After health care workers and long-term care residents, the tentative plan for subsequent rounds of the vaccine is to cover essential workers which the county has worked on determining.

There have been talks about possibly offering a drive-thru vaccination clinic in later rounds of vaccinations, but those aren't set in stone yet.

Near the end of the latest press conference between CG Public Health and Mason City officials on Wednesday, Hanft said that counties across the area are working together as much as possible to ensure some uniformity in usage of the vaccine.

"We had a call last week talking about how this is all likely going to come together," Hanft said. "(We're) trying to not reinvent the wheel for everything in each county."

Floyd County