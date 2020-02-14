Here's some advice: Don't read this!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Guys, don't let the women get you down. If you're ever mad at the entire gender, just remember one thing: women have to have the kids. Girls, don't let the men get you down. If you're ever mad at the entire gender, just remember one thing: men usually aren't thinking with their brain.

You have to keep in mind that there is probably someone else out there who is just as screwed up or more screwed up than you are. That's the thought that keeps me going.

True love does exist, I'm pretty sure of it. Most people will try to say it's nothing more than complex reactions of chemicals in the brain and a need for companionship that makes one person like another, but I will stick to the idea of true love. Love that is predestined and without reason is the love that I believe in.