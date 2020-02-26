Hearing on proposed Iowa abortion amendment draws passionate responses

Eric Borseth, a lawyer, said it was unlikely that those who wrote the Iowa Constitution in 1857 intended to include a right to an abortion. Six months after the constitution was adopted, the Legislature passed a law criminalizing abortion except to preserve the life of the mother. It stood for more than 100 years, never changed until “the court wanted the right, so they invented it,” he said.

“Now the only way the people can ensure that the supreme law of Iowa is clearly understood and correct the court’s ruling is to spell out for them what should have been obvious based on the original language of the constitution and the laws that followed it,” Borseth said.

Back and forth it went for two hours as speakers offered clinical, legal and often emotional perspectives on abortion.

Rebecca Shaw, a physician providing obstetric and gynecological care for 35 years, said her views on abortion have been shaped by caring for Iowa woman. She supports the availability of safe, high-quality reproductive health services and safe, legal access to abortion “as a necessary component of women’s health care.”