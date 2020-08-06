Healthy Harvest of North Iowa’s virtual field day explores Honey and Ewe Farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The third North Iowa Local Food Connection Virtual Field Day will take place this weekend.

The virtual field day will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Honey and Ewe Farm,19050 Thrush Ave., in Mason City.

Honey and Ewe Farm is owned by the Randy and Becky Elsbernd family.

The couple will provide a tour of their animals, including bees, sheep and chickens; the high tunnel, where they garden; and the pollinator garden.

The majority of the virtual field day will be focused on honey bees.

The Elsbernds raise lambs, chickens, turkeys and meat rabbits and produce honey. Occasionally, they have farm fresh eggs and vegetables.

The field day, which is free and open to the public, will be held using Facebook Live and Zoom technology.

To access the virtual field day, "Like" and follow Healthy Harvest North Iowa on Facebook and "attend" the live event.

North Iowa Local Food Connection is a network of local farm and food businesses and friends building relationships, collaborating, learning together, creating connections that build business and productive communities.