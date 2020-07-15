Healthy Harvest of North Iowa hosts second virtual field day

The second North Iowa Local Food Connection Virtual Field Day will take place this weekend.
The virtual field day will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Aaron and Dana Thomas’ 10-acre farmstead in Kensett, where they raise chickens, turkeys and pigs.
The couple will talk about the systems they’ve developed to produce chicken, turkey, pork and eggs as well as share lessons they’ve learned over the years and answer questions.
The Thomas Farmstead was started in 2016 as a family farm and business venture of the Thomas family.
The Thomas Farmstead offers pasture-raised, nutrient-dense pork, turkey, chicken and eggs from sustainable systems that better the land, the environment and empower the people who eat the food so they can make a difference in the world.
The field day, which is free and open to the public, will be held using Facebook Live and Zoom technology.
To access the virtual field day, "Like" and follow Healthy Harvest North Iowa on Facebook and "attend" the live event.
North Iowa Local Food Connection is a network of local farm and food businesses and friends building relationships, collaborating, learning together, creating connections that build business and productive communities.
Its 2020 programming includes education workshops and a field day series that provide an opportunity to learn about the unique businesses in the region raising and providing great food and great connection.
The field day series continues on:
• Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. at Honey & Ewe farm in Mason City
• Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. at Steve’s Sweet Corn in Osage
To learn more about The Thomas Farmstead, visit www.thethomasfarmstead.com or call Aaron Thomas at 515-529-6216.
For more details on all field days, visit www.healthyharvestni.com.
The North Iowa Local Food Connection program is coordinated by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa with support from local food and farm businesses.
