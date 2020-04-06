× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the days since Adam VanSyoc went missing after a boating accident, countless community members have daily scoured the waters and nearby terrain, alongside local law enforcement agencies, to bring him home.

VanSyoc, an avid fisherman, fell into the Winnebago River near Fertile on March 27, when the boat he was in struck a wayward cable.

He would have turned 44 on April 6.

Sunday night, the eve of his birthday, dozens of family members and friends honored VanSyoc at a sunset candlelight vigil, at popular fishing spot Kingfisher Hollow in rural Cerro Gordo County.

With their voices cracking, those closest to him shared stories about VanSyoc and the impact his absence has left on everyone.

Friend Justin Cooper read a statement from the VanSyoc family near the beginning of the service. “It’s so apparent how many lives Adam has touched,” Cooper read. “Everywhere he went, a new friend was found; he was loved by so many.”

As the evening moved along, VanSyoc’s immediate family were composed enough to address the mourners. Among those, was his wife, Mandy.

The couple met in 1994, and were to have marked their 20th wedding anniversary next month.

“I’m trying to speak to you all, but I just can’t,” she said through tears. “But please know how much we appreciate everything that everyone is doing.”

“Everything you guys are doing to help, Adam would be doing for you,” said VanSyoc’s sister Amy. “He had one heck of a heart.”

The VanSyoc children, Makenna, Kasey, Derek, and Danika, who range in age from high school junior to fourth grade, were also in attendance.

“Our dad - he was there for us 24/7. He supported everything we did,” Makenna sobbed. “I didn’t know that night, when I said ‘goodnight, I love you,’ it was gonna be the last.”

VanSyoc’s parents, Dave and Peg, each touched on how fragile life is and the importance of telling people how much you love them.

“Just hug them and hug them. Tell them how much you love them,” Peg said.

Vigil organizer Nicki Lessor said the event was a way to show VanSyoc’s family how much love and support they have, and to let them know no one will quit looking until he is found.

Lessor said she and most of the people attending the vigil would be leaving their porch lights on “to help guide him home.” She invited the public to do the same in a show of support for the VanSyoc family.

While the night was profoundly somber, the family also expressed their gratitude.

“Although our hearts are filled with such tremendous pain, and although I’m so broken and lost, somehow, together, we will get through this,” Mandy VanSyoc said in a statement. “I have to believe that Adam is still doing whatever he can to continue to take care of us.

“We are overwhelmed with everyone’s love, support, and generosity. We couldn’t make it through this without all of you.”

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

