Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for Cerro Gordo County

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a number of counties this weekend, including Cerro Gordo.

Snowfall this weekend is expected to sweep Iowa in two waves: first today, then tomorrow.

Friday

The most severely impacted will be southern, central and eastern Iowa, with areas like Des Moines and Osceola anticipating 4 to 6 inches of precipitation today. Ames, Marshalltown, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque can expect 2 to 3 inches.

The Mason City area, like much of north central Iowa, is slated to receive under an inch of snowfall, but it could still create wintry travel conditions.

Winds picking up as the day goes on will add to potential for low visibility and slick, icy roads.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday

Iowa's second wave of snowfall should be lighter than the first for central Iowa, with breezy winds still potentially affecting driving conditions. Snow will likely be heavier for portions of eastern Iowa.