Hazardous weather outlook for North Iowa for this weekend
Hazardous weather outlook for North Iowa for this weekend

Whiteout- Highway 65 S - Mason City 2

Earlier this year, only the headlights of cars could be seen on U.S. Highway 65, just south of Mason City, as a severe winter storm system moved through the area on a mid-January afternoon. High winds and snow created slick spots on roads and near-whiteout conditions. 

It's now that time of the year. The time of year when alternate side parking starts to become a thing. When the latest weather updates seem to matter a little bit more. When snow fall threatens to bury someone's carefully placed Christmas decorations.

Fortunately for north Iowa residents, that kind of snowfall isn't expected for this weekend.

According to information from the National Weather Service's Des Moines branch, there is a hazardous weather outlook for the counties of Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. Some light rain and snow is possible in the afternoon and then snow in the evening with winds from the northeast as high as 24 miles per hour. 

"New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible," the forecast for Mason City said. Elsewhere in the north Iowa area, there is the possibility of snow accumulation south of Highway 3.

Saturday there's a change of snow before 9 a.m. but after that no more is expected for the rest of the weekend.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

