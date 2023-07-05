Dick Formanek is the quintessential image of an Iowa farmer.

He stands amidst a sprawling complex of towering bins and silos situated in the center of the tiny town of Hayfield, which he has operated as Formanek Elevator Inc. for more than five decades.

Hayfield, population 56, is an apt name for the community. Its location, 10 miles away from Garner, Britt and Forest City, has long made it an important hub for farmers to store and transport the yield from the surrounding fertile land.

Formanek surveys his compound. Hatless, his thin, wispy, white hair dances in the wind as he looks up and makes a prediction the rain clouds will clear up. As he does, a fluffy cat slowly approaches and plops down at his feet.

"Hey there," he greets the animal. "I'd pet you, but I ain't bending over."

Formanek has done things his own way and at his own pace for all of his 88 years. He's reflective today because the day of his long-postponed decision to cease operating the business and retire is coming quickly. He has informed customers his last day in business will be July 1. After that, the elevator will revert to private use on his family's farm.

"Well, it's about time," he admits with a knowing smile.

Formanek graduated in 1952 from the now-closed Hayfield High School in a building just a hundred yards from the elevator.

"My dad died Memorial Day 1959. I was working in Minneapolis for a CPA firm [and] came home to finish closing out the farm operation." Being home and seeing his widowed mother, Agnes, whom everyone knew as "Ma," brought a change of heart. He stayed.

Formanek, along with Ma and his younger brother, Doug, opened Dick's Country Inn on Nov. 22, 1963, the same day President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas.

Formanek is proud of his family's "Bohemian" heritage. and Ma's Czech-inspired dishes of dumplings and sauerkraut, kolaches and homemade chicken-noodle soup proved to be a customer favorites for many years.

Formanek's grandparents were all born in the Czechia region historically known as Bohemia, and Formanek is one of the last in the area who speaks the language, a living link to stories from the old country.

It was at the bar that he met his future bride, Marcia.

“She came up with my cousin to play pool. I wasn't going to get married. I was going to be the designated bachelor,” he said. They were wed in 1968.

Formanek said he bought the elevator from Forest City Co-op initially for his own family farm's use.

"When I first bought it, I didn't even tell my wife," he says. "I didn't know how she'd take it. Well maybe I did, but I found out when we were both watching the 10 o'clock news and the story came on: 'Local farmer buys Hayfield elevator.'"

He said demand led him to get licensed to operate the elevator commercially, and the business was born in 1971. Business boomed before the trying times of the 1980s global farm crisis, when he was forced to sell a farm to survive.

"I had a hard time. Things [worked] out, but it took a lot of time," Formanek says.

As the business bounced back, he was soon able to expand the elevator to accommodate the high demand for crop storage. He built the steel bins and modernized the operation by installing energy-efficient solar panels.

When Formanek purchased the business, the facility had a wood-cribbed attic for storage. "The first [steel] bin we put on was 30,000 bushel, which I thought was gigantic. Well, we outgrew that, and within five years I put up three more."

The most recent expansion in 2021 raised the facility's storage capacity to around 600,000 bushels.

In between the farm, bar, elevator, and two fertilizer plants, Formanek's time was spread thin, but things slowly wound down at the bar after Ma's death in 2006. Around 10 years ago, Formanek retired from farming and left the nearly 5,000-acre operation to be run by his children: sons Mat and his wife, Lisa; Rich and his wife, Becky; and Mike and his wife, Hillary; along with daughter Lori Johnson and her husband, Greg, all of whom help out with the farm in one way or another.

At 88, Dick thinks sharply and speaks smartly, but today, he's moving slowly.

"It took a toll on me. ... My legs can't take it," he says of the a life spent on the farm, running back and forth and climbing bins. "A lot of times, the beer helped."

With the fruits of his labor now passed into the hands of the next generation, Formanek looks forward to spending more time with his wife, children and grandkids. "It's all up to them now," he said.

But an old farm boy like Dick Formanek doesn't really retire when there's still work to be done.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'll still be around here seven days a week. I've still got cats here to feed."