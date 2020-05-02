Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank well stocked as hours change

Despite receiving less food from the Iowa Food Bank, the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is flush with inventory, thanks to local contributors.
Even as certain food items become harder to find, volunteer Carol Clayton says Hawkeye Harvest is in good shape.
“We've had a lot of people in the community send donations, a lot of companies have sent donations,” she said. “People have really stepped up and we're really appreciative of that.”
Donations are more than double the usual amount this time of year, Clayton said.
The food bank has adopted a pre-packaged box system, eliminating the need for clients to enter the building and pick out their own groceries. Volunteers meet the clients curbside at their vehicles to ask if they need any specific perishable items, like meat, eggs and milk. Each client will generally get the same non-perishables, like canned goods and cereals.
Clayton said they look forward to allowing clients back into the store. “For now, the pre-packed boxes are the safest for the clients and for the volunteers.”
Beginning May 1, the food bank will be open 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. By reducing the time it takes to serve each client, the food bank is able to operate three days a week and still meet those requirements, Clayton said.
“If that's not enough, then we will change our hours, but we believe that we can certainly serve everyone that we need to serve.”
Some Hawkeye Harvest volunteers, many of whom are in their 70s and 80s, showed concern about working due to their own health issues. But the food bank has worked with a local agency to find more volunteers, including local educators.
“They are coming to help us and they have allowed us to reopen and do what we've been doing,” Clayton said. “We really are pleased that, not only financially, but volunteer wise, people are willing to help us.”
Hours for June will be announced at the end of May.
For more information, call 641-424-3073.
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
NIACC LOGO
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.