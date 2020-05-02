Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank well stocked as hours change
Hawkeye 1

Paul Conner, right, and Dave Clayton stack food onto a table to be given to a client on Thursday at the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

Despite receiving less food from the Iowa Food Bank, the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is flush with inventory, thanks to local contributors. 

Even as certain food items become harder to find, volunteer Carol Clayton says Hawkeye Harvest is in good shape.

“We've had a lot of people in the community send donations, a lot of companies have sent donations,” she said. “People have really stepped up and we're really appreciative of that.”

Donations are more than double the usual amount this time of year, Clayton said.

The food bank has adopted a pre-packaged box system, eliminating the need for clients to enter the building and pick out their own groceries. Volunteers meet the clients curbside at their vehicles to ask if they need any specific perishable items, like meat, eggs and milk. Each client will generally get the same non-perishables, like canned goods and cereals. 

Clayton said they look forward to allowing clients back into the store. “For now, the pre-packed boxes are the safest for the clients and for the volunteers.” 

Beginning May 1, the food bank will be open 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week. By reducing the time it takes to serve each client, the food bank is able to operate three days a week and still meet those requirements, Clayton said. 

“If that's not enough, then we will change our hours, but we believe that we can certainly serve everyone that we need to serve.”

Some Hawkeye Harvest volunteers, many of whom are in their 70s and 80s, showed concern about working due to their own health issues. But the food bank has worked with a local agency to find more volunteers, including local educators.

Hawkeye 2

Jeannie Patras, a middle school language arts teacher at Newman Catholic, transfers eggs into cartons to be handed to clients at the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank on Thursday in Mason City.

“They are coming to help us and they have allowed us to reopen and do what we've been doing,” Clayton said. “We really are pleased that, not only financially, but volunteer wise, people are willing to help us.”

Hours for June will be announced at the end of May.

For more information, call 641-424-3073.

 

