Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank well stocked as hours change

Despite receiving less food from the Iowa Food Bank, the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is flush with inventory, thanks to local contributors.

Even as certain food items become harder to find, volunteer Carol Clayton says Hawkeye Harvest is in good shape.

“We've had a lot of people in the community send donations, a lot of companies have sent donations,” she said. “People have really stepped up and we're really appreciative of that.”

Donations are more than double the usual amount this time of year, Clayton said.

The food bank has adopted a pre-packaged box system, eliminating the need for clients to enter the building and pick out their own groceries. Volunteers meet the clients curbside at their vehicles to ask if they need any specific perishable items, like meat, eggs and milk. Each client will generally get the same non-perishables, like canned goods and cereals.

Clayton said they look forward to allowing clients back into the store. “For now, the pre-packed boxes are the safest for the clients and for the volunteers.”