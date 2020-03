Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank was burglarized recently.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley issued the following statement Friday afternoon on the incident:

"A shed was broken into. Yard equipment was taken. There was no access to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank," the chief wrote in an email.

A volunteer confirmed a snow blower and two lawn mowers were taken.

No additional information, including when the incident happened, was provided by police.

