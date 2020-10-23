Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank receives more than 1500 pounds of produce donations

An act of generosity.

There's no other way to characterize a recent donation from Andersens Market to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

In a Facebook post from Friday afternoon, the charity shared that Andersens had donated 800 pounds of butternut squash, 800 pounds of acorn squash, and 100 pounds of tomatoes.

"Thank you for this wonderful donation of produce!" the post said.

In a recent letter to the Globe Gazette, Hawkeye Harvest volunteer Ozzie Ohl shared that earlier in the spring, the United States Postal Service had to drop the annual Help Stamp Out Hunger food collection for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank due to the coronavirus, so the food bank is looking for donations or financial contributions from people who have contributed to the program in the past.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

