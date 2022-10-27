Have fun, stay safe this Halloween

Halloween is designed to be scary sometimes, but the fact that children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car that day is truly frightening.

Still, there are dozens of things parents can do to help ensure their kids have a fun and safe Halloween.

Dr. Bryan Taylor, a family medicine doctor at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa, and the National Safety Council are here with some common sense tips.

Taylor said there are guideline for the age kids can generally be trusted to trick-or-treat on their own.

"Kids over 12 can go trick-or-treating on their own, but parents should always use their judgment," he said. "It's better to be safe than sorry."

If those older kids do head out on their own, be sure to have a route planned out for them that avoids highways and other busy streets. Agree on a time to return home by and tell them never to enter a stranger's vehicle or home. Also, stay on the sidewalk and only cross the street at crosswalks.

It's also important that costumes be visible when it gets dark outside. In fact, getting that yummy candy while it's still light out is even better to avoid a potential accident.

"One of the big things that can help is incorporating reflective material into your costume," Taylor said. "If you're not able to do that then doing things like making sure kids have flashlights or glow sticks, something to make them more visible to any drivers."

The National Safety Council also recommends using face paint instead of masks to increase range of vision and make sure all costumes, wigs and accessories are fire resistant.

Staying safe isn't just the responsibility of kids and parents on Halloween either. The National Safety Council urges drivers to be watching for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully, and encourage young or inexperienced drivers to stay off the road.

Taylor said once that bag of treats makes it home parents should inspect each piece and throw away any suspicious items, especially if the wrapper looks to have been opened or tampered with. It's also not healthy to binge on the candy.

"It's trick-or-treating, it's a lot of candy," he said. "But really you should only be eating the same amount of sweet treats as any other time of the year."

Taylor suggested giving the child or children the amount of candy the parent is comfortable with for the night and doling out the rest of the course of the next days or weeks. He added that looking out for potential choking hazards is important.

"Especially with the little kids. Watch out for the jawbreakers or those little gum balls," Taylor said.

There has been chatter in the media and a release from the DEA warning about "rainbow" fentanyl that has been confiscated from drug dealers. Experts have pointed out that a drug dealer's goal is to make money and not give away product.

"Of course, we should always be cautious. Check the candy. Don't eat anything that looks like it has been opened up and things like that," Taylor said.