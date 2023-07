Summer in Iowa is known for that sweet delicious corn on the cob everybody asks for.

This year Hauser Farms from Mankato, Minnesota, is the first sweet corn stand of the year. They are set up outside the Willow Inn at 2781 4th St SW, Mason City.

The stand has Georgia watermelons, cantaloupes and tomatoes and Illinois sweet corn for sale at $15 per dozen or $9 per half dozen.

Local growers expect the crop to be ready for harvest beginning in mid-July.