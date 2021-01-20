Harskamp set for new role at Charles City schools

The Charles City Community School District will have a new "leader of leaders."

Thomas Harskamp, current co-principal at the Charles City Middle School, will start his position as Executive Director of Student Engagement and Leadership on July 1, pending school board approval.

The new position replaces the old activity director position and is a step towards engaging all students in leadership opportunities and building a better activity department.

"I'm nervously excited about the challenge ahead," Harskamp said in a press release. "We have great members of the Charles City Community Schools family who do a lot of outstanding things for students. We want to unify our mission and vision of the school in our activities, and our motto moving forward will be to 'build better people,' and there are many ways we can do this."

The biggest goal for Harskamp in his new role is to encourage more student participation in activities such as band, choir, orchestra, athletics and student-based clubs.

He also intends on motivating more students to become multi-sport athletes, while participating in performing arts as well. Harskamp wants to set an example for younger students and inspire them to achieve higher.