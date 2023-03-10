In a meeting with Turnkey Logistics and Summit Carbon Solutions officials on March 6, Hancock County supervisors expressed having serious concerns regarding expectations the county will provide detailed location information for drainage crossings associated with the proposed carbon pipeline.

“It’s going to be an absolute nightmare,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons after the board met with TurnKey Logistics Relationship Manager Doug Berghold as well as Summit Senior Pipeline Manager Grant Terry and Construction Manager Isaac Risseeuw. “We don’t spin a wheel (on this) until we get an agreement.”

The cited agreement would be for insuring that funding mechanisms are in place because the county would need to hire contractors to dig up and gather depth, location, and details about drainage crossings along the pipeline route across the county. Summit officials are asking for the detailed information in advance of pipeline construction to minimize issues and accidents, saying in meeting last Nov. 14 and again on Monday that the company cannot enter the areas prior to permit approval.

“Once that agreement is in place, it’ll just be working together on the enforcement of the agreement,” Terry said. “Getting ahead of it now is important in ensuring that we protect your assets.”

Supervisors and county officials noted that it could represent a “search and destroy” mission to gather the accurate readings they are being asked to obtain.

“I can see spending days at a time trying to find some facility,” County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said.

Purvis suggested that gathering knowledge from private contractors who are familiar with and have worked on various county drainage district facilities could be beneficial. He recommended possibly setting a meeting with them. Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders said people will absolutely be upset about the digging required. Terry said she or other county official(s) would also be reimbursed by Summit for their extra time.

“We’d probably need to have about 12 different contractors to do it in a very short window,” Hinders said.

Last November, TurnKey Logistics Project Manager Bill Sullivan said pipeline construction could begin as early as August 2023, but on Monday Terry acknowledged that would now be pushed back while awaiting the Iowa Utilities Board decision on the hazardous pipeline permit application.

“If we do the research and nothing happens, then it is wasted time,” said Rayhons.

Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman asked if more counties are changing their setbacks after learning carbon pipelines are more hazardous than some other hazardous liquid pipelines.

“Some counties take an extreme approach,” Terry said. “Some counties are fine with the setbacks. It just varies from county to county.”

Some counties have adopted ordinances pertaining to the pipelines, which will partner with Midwest ethanol plants.

“I don’t think there were any county ordinances associated with this pipeline when we originally started this,” Terry said.

County Engineer Purvis asked what might constitute a reasonable amount of time to spend to get depths and specific facility information from the field. County officials are also awaiting specifics from Summit on what research must be done.

“What if it takes all day to find one and another takes one hour,” Purvis said.

Terry suggested documentation will be helpful. He also noted that the engineering firm, Ellingson Company, has been hired by Summit to work closely with impacted counties and help answer questions.

“We understand there is going to be some variability there,” Terry said.

Greiman asked what happens when the county wants worked stopped in adverse or wet weather.

“The county (-hired) inspector will dictate when we stop,” Terry said. “We have to. They control our work.”

Chair Greiman also asked about compensation for neighboring landowners “down the line” from pipeline work, who have not signed easements nor received compensation.

“As long as it points back, essentially, to what we did,” Terry said. “If they never saw issues before and if you can account that back to our tile (work), we are responsible for it.”

Boring beneath facilities in open ditches was also addressed.

“We will not open cut those,” Terry said. “We’d typically take the bottom of the ditch and go five feet deeper minimum to bore underneath and usually more.”

“I would error on the side of deeper on all of our ditches,” insisted Supervisor Rayhons, who also questioned having to contend with the pipeline if tiles need to be moved or lowered later.

“We’re not going to get right up against it,” Terry said. “The bores are going to require some pretty substantial setup space (on either side). In most cases, we won’t bore for a private tile. It’s too much of an impact.”

The pipeline representatives maintained that the locate work is vital to have done prior to construction commencing.

“You know best where your tile is located right now and you know when it’s going to be more beneficial to do locates,” said Terry, who responded to Supervisor Tlach’s request to use probes when feasible. “We want to avoid damage to tiles from actual locates when possible.”

Regarding pipeline shutoffs, Construction Manager Isaac Risseeuw said they will have pipe above ground and remote-controlled valves, but with manual valve shutoffs as well, inside six-foot high barbed wire fencing. If electricity is not available at a site, the company would use solar power kits.

“These solar kits carry big battery packs,” Risseeuw said. “They stay charged.”

Terry said the company would be providing more specifics soon on the research needed for proposed crossing in the county.

“Slowly, we’ll move ahead,” Supervisor Jerry Tlach concluded.