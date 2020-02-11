Hancock County man wins 6-figure lottery prize — again

A Hancock County man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.
Donald Sandry of Goodell won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$300,000 Platinum Cash" scratch game.
Sandry purchased his winning ticket at a Belmond Casey's located at 303 River Ave. S. and claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery headquarters in Clive.
The $300,000 Platinum Cash scratch game is a $30 game with 8 top prizes of $300,000. The overall odds of the game are 1 in 2.39.
Shockingly, this actually isn't Sandry's first 6-figure lottery win.
Back in 2014, Sandry purchased a “$250,000 Club” instant-scratch ticket Tuesday at Kum & Go, 112 River Ave. S. in Belmond, and ended up winning the first of eight top prizes of $250,000 in the game.
