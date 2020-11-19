Hampton's Drew named chief judge in Second Judicial District

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen named a new Second Judicial District chief judge last week.
Christensen announced Second District Court Judge James Drew, 60, of Hampton, will replace Chief Judge Kurt Wilke effective Jan 1. Wilke, who has served as chief judge since 2007, will retire from the bench at the end of this year.
Since 2012, Drew has been assistant chief judge, overseeing nine counties in sub-district 2A, which largely covers North Central Iowa. Advancing into the role of chief, Drew will undertake the oversight of 13 additional counties.
In Iowa, anyone with a license to practice law may apply for an open judge seat, however, the interview process is stringent and multifaceted. Drew credits his appointment in 1999 to experience, having practiced law in Hampton from 1986 until becoming a district court judge. He served seven years as Franklin County Attorney while in private practice as well.
"I was in general practice, so I did a lot of different things, which I think is one of the reasons I was a good candidate to become judge," Drew said. "But I'd also been the county attorney for almost two terms — seven years."
Drew says one of the most crucial requirements for sitting on the bench is approaching every case from a neutral headspace, noting the number of defendants who've made appearances before him who are afflicted by drug abuse or mental health deficits which have likely contributed to the person's legal troubles.
"The first thing you have to do is be aware of your implicit biases and any prejudices you might have," Drew said. "You put that robe on, and it's a big deal. And you have to keep reminding yourself that there are real people behind every decision you make, and we don't take it lightly."
