Hampton City Council has been presented with an opportunity to develop gifted land near Sixth Avenue Northeast from the First Christian Church into a new municipal park.
But the six-member council was not interested in the park concept that was proposed at its meeting on Monday night.
"They would be interested in accepting the land gift with no strings attached," City Administrator Ron Dunt said. "They agree with the residents of Seventh Avenue Northeast that the land would be very suitable for residential development."
According to Dunt, part of the council's lack of interest in the park idea was that there is a need for more residential development in Hampton.
If that idea does fully materialize, it will be in part because an earlier item to develop was unsuccessful.
First Christian Church of Hampton had previously tried to convey the land to a developer who want to build a new funeral home on the space. When the church tried to rezone that land, the city council voted it down at an Oct. 24 meeting.
On Oct. 29, the city then received a letter from the Cady & Rosenberg Law Firm inquiring if the city would be interested in receiving the lot its client intends to buy as a gift for the purposes of a park.
At present time, based on a county from a municipal map, there are seven parks within Hampton city limits.
