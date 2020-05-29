Half a billion dollars in state tax revenue zapped by pandemic

DES MOINES — The coronavirus pandemic that hit Iowa last March will knock down expected state tax collections in Iowa by more than a half-billion dollars through June 2021, a state panel of economic experts projected Friday.
Members of the state Revenue Estimating Conference lowered their forecast for tax collections by nearly $150 million in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. And they revised their fiscal 2021 revenue expectations downward by about $360 million from levels they forecast March 12.
“There is no economic model that accounts for a global pandemic or no recent history on how state, local, national or global economies recover from a health crisis of this magnitude. We just don’t know,” said REC member Holly Lyons of the Legislative Services Agency. “It’s just an exceptionally uncertain, volatile and even fearful time.”
Given that backdrop, REC members said they expect the state will collect $7.941 billion this fiscal year — a 1 percent increase, or $82.4 million more than fiscal 2019. That compares to their original growth estimate of 3 percent and nearly $8.091 billion they set in March.
In fiscal 2021 — the year for which state legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds will formulate a spending plan when lawmakers reconvene Wednesday — REC members expect state revenue will slip by 0.8 percent to $7.877 billion — a drop of nearly $65 million from this fiscal year.
The panel kept its 4.1 percent growth estimate for fiscal 2022, but the nearly $8.2 billion projection is now down $375 million from the March estimate made just as the virus was spreading into Iowa.
Shortly after that March REC meeting, Lyons said “our world and life as we knew it was turned upside down due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. This has exacted a tremendous toll across our state in terms of suffering and loss of life in addition to the economic impact.”
Even so, REC chairman David Roederer, head of the state Department of Management and Reynolds’ budget director, said Iowa is aided financially by strong reserves.
Aos, he said, the billions of dollars in federal funds being funneled to individuals, businesses and government is helping the state weather the “self-induced” economic “coma” that was necessary to halt the novel coronavirus spread.
“I believe that, while bruised and somewhat battered, our fundamentals are still quite strong in this state,” Roederer said in offering the most-optimistic view of Iowa’s economic future under an ongoing pandemic.
“Economically, I believe that we are on the upswing,” he said. “Toilet paper is back in stock, so I think this was the beginning of the recovery, roll by roll. The question is how fast will we recover and at what level.
“There’s no economic model of what happens when a pandemic comes through and closes your economy, and there’s no model that says how we come out of it and how quickly we bounce back.”
REC member David Underwood, a Clear Lake businessman, argued to set a far lower estimate of state tax collections, noting federal stimulus funds eventually will run out.
“I don’t believe we’ve reached the bottom,” said Underwood, who worried the state could climb out of its economic doldrums only to “fall back rather quickly” if COVID-19 cases resurge.
“I’m not quite as optimistic for the recovery as either one of you but not terribly less optimistic,” he said. “We certainly aren’t at any kind of normal today.”
Lyons said the real economic consequences of the pandemic are still unknown and that’s why she resisted a deeper reduction.
“I’m a little concerned about the message that we send,” she said. “There’s enough fear and trepidation now out there.”
Roederer said the governor and legislators will have to use the lower revenue projections next week when the 2020 session resumes to craft a fiscal 2021 state budget and finalize a shortened list of policy priorities.
Friday’s REC action likely lowered the state’s projected fiscal 2020 surplus by $150 million, to $390 million, while there is nearly $800 million in the state’s cash and emergency reserves.
“When the pandemic began, the state budget had a large projected surplus and our reserve accounts were fully filled,” said Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “Our thoughtful actions have put the state in a position where we can more easily react to situations like the emergency we face today,
“When we return to the Capitol next week, we will continue to budget in a cautious and conservative manner that funds our priorities in a responsible way.”
Majority Republicans have given Reynolds considerable leeway in using federal CARES Act proceeds of $1.25 billion for Iowa for one-time purposes. But they have indicated they do not plan to use the federal stimulus funds or state reserve accounts to fund ongoing expenses in the fiscal 2021 state budget.
“Today’s estimate projects more than $500 million in reductions since they (the REC) last met in March, spread over two fiscal years. Panelists cautioned this number was optimistic and lacking much of the data still needed,” said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.
“With unemployment over 10 percent, Iowa families and businesses are experiencing historic uncertainty at work and at home,” Hall said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the lack of transparency in the state’s COVID response has created even more uncertainty for Iowans.
“The Legislature must be transparent in how Iowans’ tax dollars are being spent, and we must prevent reckless spread of the virus to put our economy back on track in the safest way possible.”
Abbey Holmes - Athlete - Algona
Abigail Wedeking - Arts - Charles City
Adamari Barranca - Technical - West Hancock
Alex Bunn - Technical - Mason City
Alexis Rozen - Language - Mason City
Allie Bigley - Athlete - Riceville
Alyssa Nelson - Music - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Alyssa Shirk - Music - Hampton-Dumont
Amanda Chizek - Science, Athlete - West Hancock
Amber Reams - Athlete - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Andrew Peters - Technical - North Butler
Ashley Thoma - Arts - Lake Mills
Ashlin Young - Language - Algona
Austin Efflandt - Music - Northwood-Kensett
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Braden Petree - Math - Newman Catholic
Bradley Andrews - Math, Athlete - Charles City
Brandon Fordyce - Technical - Forest City
Braxton Pinske - Science - Central Springs
Brett Hanson - Athlete - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Brettin Linder - Social Science - Forest City
Brianne DeVries - Arts, Music - Nashua-Plainfield
Brody Koenigs - Science - Riceville
Caden Schrage - Athlete - Northwood-Kensett
Caden Sifert - Music - Belmond-Klemme
Caleb Hommez - Arts - Algona
Callie King - Language - Osage
Cayden Kelley - Math - Central Springs
Cedric Frerichs - Athlete - North Iowa High School
Chase Halbach - Math - Osage
Clara Davidson - Language - Northwood-Kensett
Colby Wilkerson - Science, Athlete - North Butler
Collin Kollasch - Arts - Newman Catholic
Collin Witte - Math - West Fork
Cooper Kuhlemeier - Math - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Courtney Miller - Athlete - Hampton-Dumont
Cullan Schriever - Althete - Mason City
Dakkota Engel - Social Science - Central Springs
Daniel Stephenson - Arts - Mason City
Darian Cleveland - Music - Charles City
Dawson Hinders - Social Science - Charles City
Elijah Alden - Arts - Hampton-Dumont
Elizabeth McCormick - Language - Central Springs
Ella Hughes - Math - North Iowa High School
Emily Caspers - Athlete - West Fork
Emily Shatek - Music - Newman Catholic
Emma Ramon - Science - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Emma Schroeder - Language - Belmond-Klemme
Erin Caylor - Athlete - Forest City
Evan Kalainoff - Athlete - Nashua-Plainfield
Gabriela Castelan - Language - Mason City
Gaby Snyder - Social Science - Newman Catholic
Grace Clark - Science - Newman Catholic
Grace Tobin - Athlete - Mason City
Hailey Blix - Language - Lake Mills
Hailey Worman - Language - Newman Catholic
Haley Beminio - Athlete - Belmond-Klemme
Hannah Main - Athlete - North Iowa High School
Hannah Patterson - Athlete - St. Ansgar
Hannah Thomas - Social Science - Mason City
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Ian Latham - Athlete - West Fork
Isaac Swaney - Science - Nashua-Plainfield
Isabel Redinger - Language - Forest City
Jaace Weidemann - Athlete - Belmond-Klemme
Jack Sievert - Athlete - St. Ansgar
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jacob Adams - Music - Algona
Jacob Leerar - Technical - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Jacob Mehmen - Math - Mason City
Jadyn North - Arts - St. Ansgar
Jaela Parks - Athlete - Northwood-Kensett
James Minardi - Math - Hampton-Dumont
Jasmine Sanasinh - Music - Forest City
Jason Cecil - Math - Algona
Jaydon Gansen - Math - Belmond-Klemme
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Jayne Levi - Social Science - Nashua-Plainfield
Jennifer Overy - Music - Central Springs
Jessa Gasteiger - Athlete - Lake Mills
Joe Sullivan - Technical - Osage
John May - Technical - St. Ansgar
Jonah Christianson - Social Science - Belmond-Klemme
Jordan Klueber - Language - Nashua-Plainfield
Josh Staley - Music - St. Ansgar
Joshua Olson - Science - Forest City
Judge Losee - Athlete - Riceville
Kaitlyn Walthall - Music - Mason City
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Katey Tegtmeyer - Arts - West Hancock
Kayla Carroll - Arts - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Kayley Kelley - Athlete - Central Springs
Kevin Aberg - Math - Forest City
Kevin Jordan - Math - Riceville
Kollyn Lentz - Math - Nashua-Plainfield
Kristian Gunderson - Athlete - Forest City
Kylie Laudner - Science - West Fork
Laela Ragsdale - Technical - Hampton-Dumont
Landon Dalbeck - Athlete - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Lauren Connell - Technical - Charles City
Leslie Carlos - Technical - Belmond-Klemme
Liberty Bonin - Arts - Belmond-Klemme
Liberty Fisher - Athlete - Nashua-Plainfield
Lily Castle - Athlete - Newman Catholic
Lisabeth Fiser - Athlete - Charles City
Lucy Schmidt - Language - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Luke McKenna - Technical - Algona
Luke Mulholland - Science - Mason City
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Madeline Hinz - Athlete - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Madison Klingenborg - Athlete - North Butler
Makenna Schmiedel - Science - Charles City
Maleah Benttine - Science - Osage
Mason Fritz - Athlete - Lake Mills
Matthew Olson - Social Science - Osage
Max Howes - Athlete - Central Springs
McKinzie Johanns - Music - Mason City
Mercedes Lesmeister - Language - Riceville
Mihir Modi - Science - Algona
Mikayla Heit - Language - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Mollie Hearn - Music - North Butler
Nadia Peinke - Language - Hampton-Dumont
Nadia Treichel - Social Science - North Butler
Nashaun Bryant - Social Science - West Fork
Nashaun Bryant - Social Science - West Fork
Neil Gogerty - Math - Mason City
Nicholas Huinker - Social Science - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Noralyn Clark - Social Science - West Hancock
Olivia Sarasio Meyer - Arts - Forest City
Olivia Staudt - Social Science - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Ophelia Xavier Tyler - Language - Charles City
Payton Felper - Arts - Osage
Pedro Martinez - Science - Belmond-Klemme
Peyton Pangburn - Social Science - Northwood-Kensett
Phoenix Barlas - Technical - Newman Catholic
Rafe Miller - Music - Osage
Rainy Kock - Math - North Butler
Reina Trosper - Math - Northwood-Kensett
Riley Engelhardt - Arts - North Butler
Riley Engelhardt - Arts - North Butler
Riley Hiscocks - Language - West Hancock
Robyn Wendel - Arts - Central Springs
Ross DeArmoun - Technical - Northwood-Kensett
Ryan Wagner - Language - St. Ansgar
Sam Kratz - Athlete - Newman Catholic
Samantha Davis - Language - North Iowa High School
Samuel Childress - Science - Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sarah McCormick - Arts - Northwood-Kensett
Sawyer Salisbury - Technical - Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock
Shane Hillesheim - Technical - Nashua-Plainfield
Sidney Brandau - Athlete - Osage
Sierra Billick - Music - North Iowa High School
Sierra Sullivan - Arts - Riceville
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
Sullivan Fair - Technical - Riceville
Sydney Meyer - Science - Hampton-Dumont
Tanner Swenson - Social Science - Riceville
Tate Hagen - Athlete - West Hancock
Theodore Behrends - Technical - Central Springs
Thor Maakestad - Athlete - Osage
Tiffany Sherwood - Music - West Hancock
Tony Cadena - Social Science - Mason City
Trae Butler - Technical - Lake Mills
Wyatt Sutter - Athlete - Hampton-Dumont
Wyatt Wegener - Athlete - Algona
Zachary Welsher - Social Science - Hampton-Dumont
Zachery Hauptman - Social Science - Algona
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!