{{featured_button_text}}

As part of its 25th anniversary, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa will hold a celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the Habitat facility at 517 First St. NW.

The event is free.

There will be games and activities for children including bouncy houses, balloon animals, crafts and free food. ReStore will offer a 25% off storewide sale from Saturday to Oct. 26.

Women Build 5

Volunteers lift a finished wall onto a trailer with other finished walls on Oct. 6, 2019, during the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event in Mason City.

“We wanted to do something fun to celebrate our history here in North Iowa. This is one small thing we can do to thank our many dedicated volunteers, donors, shoppers, and members of the community who have supported our mission over the last 25 years,” said Melissa Schoneberg, Habitat’s executive director. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Since 1994, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa has built new or rehabbed homes for 50 local families and is currently building its 51st in Garner for the Bierbrodt-Gayken family.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Habitat also has home repair and modular ramp programs for low-income homeowners who need help maintaining or modifying their home. Projects primarily focus on health and safety needs, as well as weatherization improvements. Volunteers have been working on projects ranging from installation of aluminum ramps, to replacing doors and windows, to updating bathrooms to be handicap accessible. The Habitat mission is to see that everyone has access to a decent and affordable place to live.

Beside constructing a new home in Garner, Habitat is renovating two homes in Mason City, and working on three home repair projects throughout its six-county region. Anyone interested in volunteering, making a donation, or finding out more information about Habitat for Humanity is encouraged to call the Habitat office at 641-424-8978.

Those who want to volunteer can register online at: http://bit.ly/VolunteerwithHFHNCI.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments