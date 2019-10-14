As part of its 25th anniversary, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa will hold a celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at the Habitat facility at 517 First St. NW.
The event is free.
There will be games and activities for children including bouncy houses, balloon animals, crafts and free food. ReStore will offer a 25% off storewide sale from Saturday to Oct. 26.
“We wanted to do something fun to celebrate our history here in North Iowa. This is one small thing we can do to thank our many dedicated volunteers, donors, shoppers, and members of the community who have supported our mission over the last 25 years,” said Melissa Schoneberg, Habitat’s executive director.
Since 1994, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa has built new or rehabbed homes for 50 local families and is currently building its 51st in Garner for the Bierbrodt-Gayken family.
Habitat also has home repair and modular ramp programs for low-income homeowners who need help maintaining or modifying their home. Projects primarily focus on health and safety needs, as well as weatherization improvements. Volunteers have been working on projects ranging from installation of aluminum ramps, to replacing doors and windows, to updating bathrooms to be handicap accessible. The Habitat mission is to see that everyone has access to a decent and affordable place to live.
Beside constructing a new home in Garner, Habitat is renovating two homes in Mason City, and working on three home repair projects throughout its six-county region. Anyone interested in volunteering, making a donation, or finding out more information about Habitat for Humanity is encouraged to call the Habitat office at 641-424-8978.
Those who want to volunteer can register online at: http://bit.ly/VolunteerwithHFHNCI.
