Groundbreaking set for Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City

On Wednesday morning, work is set to begin on another component of the long-running River City Renaissance project.
According to a press release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, a groundbreaking ceremony ceremony for the Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. on the South Federal Avenue Plaza right in front of Southbridge Mall.
"Performing Arts Pavilion committee members, elected officials, and community supporters will gather to turn a ceremonial spade of dirt to commemorate the start of construction," the release stated. However, attendance is limited to 30 people and masks and social distancing are required.
In November, the Mason City Council unanimously voted to award a $1,556,150 contract to Henkel Construction for work on the pavilion, which will run inside of Southbridge Mall and out onto the South Federal Avenue Plaza.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, what will have the largest impact on the construction time for the pavilion, which Principal Financial has the naming rights to, is weather. Prep work and demolition can begin relatively soon, while something such as masonry will likely be delayed, according to Burnett.
The press release from the Chamber of Commerce noted that the design, which will feature back-to-back performance stages, will be done in the Prairie School style to mesh better with surrounding buildings, including the Historic Park Inn Hotel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
"The members of the Mason City Municipal Band are looking forward to performing here," band director Russ Kramer said in the release. "The architects have involved musicians in all aspects of the design, and used the services of an acoustical engineer to ensure the sound quality will be the best possible. We've been waiting a long time for a new home; this pavilion promises to be a wonderful tribute to Mason City's musical heritage."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
