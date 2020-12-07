Groundbreaking set for Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, what will have the largest impact on the construction time for the pavilion, which Principal Financial has the naming rights to, is weather. Prep work and demolition can begin relatively soon, while something such as masonry will likely be delayed, according to Burnett.

The press release from the Chamber of Commerce noted that the design, which will feature back-to-back performance stages, will be done in the Prairie School style to mesh better with surrounding buildings, including the Historic Park Inn Hotel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

"The members of the Mason City Municipal Band are looking forward to performing here," band director Russ Kramer said in the release. "The architects have involved musicians in all aspects of the design, and used the services of an acoustical engineer to ensure the sound quality will be the best possible. We've been waiting a long time for a new home; this pavilion promises to be a wonderful tribute to Mason City's musical heritage."

