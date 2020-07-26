Groundbreaking on new Mason City VA clinic set for Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High quality health care and expanded services.

That's what the new Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mason City will hope to offer when it opens sometime in late-April 2021 after a groundbreaking on Monday.

According to VA Public Affairs Officer Jerry Self, it's a project that's been in the works for several years and is finally coming into fruition now that all of the necessary contracts have been signed and needed designs are completed.

The facility, which will be located near 265th Street and Tiffany Drive, will be significantly larger than the current operation at 520 S. Pierce St., which occupies one sizable suite. With the 13,500 square feet of space, Self said the new clinic is going to allow for broadened services such as group therapy, physical therapy, primary care, radiology and weight loss.

Once the new facilities open between April and May 2021, the location at 520 S. Pierce St. will be phased out.

Based on numbers from the VA's press release, costs for the Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Mason City will include $562,000 in "annual un-serviced rent" and $2.3 million in tenant improvement costs.