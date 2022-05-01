GROUETTE: Globe awards reflect small but mighty newsroom

It's not much of a secret that our newsroom, like most throughout the country, is substantially smaller than a decade ago. Smaller than even five years ago.

That doesn't mean, though, that we don't still pour our blood, sweat and tears into our work. We do. Every day. And every day, in between the phone calls and interviews and research and planning, we also get the typically not-so-fun task of combing through hate mail and nasty Facebook comments.

Some of the criticism is harsh (sometimes way harsh...like soul-crushing.) But I know the truth is that most of our readers probably don't know how newsrooms really function or what all we really do in a day. Try telling that to your exhausted staff, though.

Now, the headline of this column mentions awards, and we'll get to that. What I want to focus on for a sec is the 'small but mighty' part.

As the leader of the Globe newsroom, I realize I am biased, but our team is incredible and multifaceted. And talented. And they're just getting started.

We've got Abby Koch, who, along with her regular education and entertainment beats, will be jumping into city government reporting for a short-term stint. (We're losing our previous City Reporter Zach Dupont to the Colorado Springs Gazette, as he moves back closer to home.)

Abby has been with us just under a year and has powered through her beats, rolling with the punches, and has established herself in the community and is making a much-deserved name for herself. Her interviews are thorough, her writing is thoughtful, and our readers are taking note.

Rae Burnette joined the newsroom last November and quickly found her footing as a General Assignment reporter. You've seen her byline on everything from crime to business to features. Her monthly piece "People you should know," which appears in our North Iowa Spotlight page the first Wednesday of the month, dives into the unique facets of people's lives.

Rae's also had to deal with a lot of shakeups in her short time here, but has been nothing but a trooper. They've all been troopers.

One byline you maybe don't see as often, but is very important to our team is Kaylee Shuermann. She started out as an intern at our Summit-Tribune publication, but her strong writing prompted us to bring her on as a part-time General Assignment reporter.

Although Kaylee is quite a busy person, balancing work and school, her efforts in our newsroom pay off in a big way. Her intuition is spot-on and her stories are engaging.

And then we have Zach Martin, who single-handedly covers 12 different sports across our 16-school district coverage area. Like some sort of futuristic, sports-writing android, Zach knows the schools' stats and standouts like the back of his hand. And maybe most important, like every good sports journalist, he knows his focus: the student athletes. His storytelling is turning heads, and even though the dude barely rests, he handles his workload like a freakin' champion.

The newest member of the team is North Iowa Editor Doug Hines, who was promoted to the position in early April. Doug oversees the Globe Gazette and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier newsrooms, and provides us with invaluable support.

And did I mention our newsroom is award-winning?

Pretty sure I did, but let's get into that anyway. On Thursday, the Iowa Newspaper Association held its annual awards, of which the Globe Gazette grabbed four:

First place: Best Special Section for our "Perseverance" Progress Section. Our entire paper gets the credit for this. Our newsroom, our ad department, our ad support staff, our circulation department, all of us.

Second place: Zach Martin and former Globe sportswriter Gunnar Davis were the runners up for the Best News Story with their piece about club sports in North Iowa.

Second place: Best Sports Story by Gunnar Davis for his coverage of Newman Catholic's Nash Holmgaard, who hit a home run cycle during a game last summer. Gunnar's story got picked up nationally as well.

Second place: Best Sports Columnist was also Gunnar Davis.

Gunnar left the business in December to shift careers and start a family, but he was an asset every day he was with the Globe.

I'm looking at my word count on this column and I see that I'm writing an awful lot this go-round. But that's because I really can't write enough about how spectacular each member of our team is. And how vital they each are to the paper.

We are a small newsroom, but we are an ardent newsroom. And I am one proud editor.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

