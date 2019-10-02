Greta Thunberg will be joining student climate activists in Iowa City this Friday, she announced in a Wednesday tweet.
This Friday I’m happy to say that I’ll join the climate strike in Iowa City! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate https://t.co/BZwpgFLlqO— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 2, 2019
The demonstrations will be to advocate for Iowa City and the University of Iowa to achieve 100 percent renewable energy status by 2030 and to end coal burning at the university's power plant.
