Photo1/Thunberg mug

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly.

 Jason DeCrow

Greta Thunberg will be joining student climate activists in Iowa City this Friday, she announced in a Wednesday tweet. 

The demonstrations will be to advocate for Iowa City and the University of Iowa to achieve 100 percent renewable energy status by 2030 and to end coal burning at the university's power plant.

