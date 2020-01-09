Greenfield says she raised $1.6 million

Theresa Greenfield, a Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate, said she will report having raised $1.6 million during the most recent three-month federal fundraising period.

The campaign claimed the figure is a state record for quarterly fundraising in a non-election year.

Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in the state’s U.S. Senate race. Joni Ernst is the first-term Republican incumbent.

Greenfield’s campaign said 94 percent of the donations were for $100 or less, and that she received donations from nearly 3,000 Iowans in all 99 counties. Her campaign account finished the year with $2.1 million on hand, the campaign said.

“We’re thankful for the growing number of grassroots supporters who are helping us create the momentum we need to flip this Senate seat,” Greenfield said in a statement.

