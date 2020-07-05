Green Thumb Club plants agricultural lessons in students

With masks on their faces and gloves on their hands, the Green Thumb Club at Lincoln Intermediate isn’t afraid to get down and dirty.
The club meets on Thursday mornings from 9-10:30 a.m., where club leaders teach kids about gardening and agriculture, all while making new friends and memories.
“It’s just a good way for kids to get outdoors and have some activity and fun in their lives right now,” Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting said.
The Green Thumb Club started a few years ago and was up and running successfully during the start of this school year as well. During the spring, the club was meeting after school and had close to 25 students participating. With the closure of schools due to COVID-19, so too closed the Green Thumb Club.
Thursday morning marked the first official meeting since the early spring for group. The group now has eight students who participate. This, along with everyone in the group wearing masks, ensures safety.
“Due to COVID numbers, we have to keep it 10 or less,” Iowa State Agriculture Extension helper Kylee Smith said. “If we have more join we discussed having the option for a second session. If we had enough interest where we doubled numbers of what we could take, we would do an afternoon session too then.”
Seven out of the eight students who participate are students going into fifth grade in the fall. Schlichting says the club is a great way for students to get to know each other, as many of them didn’t attend the same elementary schools.
“Kind of an awkward time for them,” Schlichting said. “It’s the first time coming together as one group. We’ve got some Roosevelt kids, some Hoover kids, Jefferson. Getting to meet each other for the first time, too. Establishing new relationships is fun.”
While the main focus of Thursday morning’s meeting was learning about weeds and removing weeds from sites behind Lincoln, the group is also growing plants. Those include peppers, pumpkins, jalapenos and tomatoes.
One thing Schlichting and other group leaders are hoping for is to use some of the plants the club grew in Lincoln Intermediate’s kitchen.
“Teresa Logan is our kitchen manager and I feel it’s important to get her involved so that we can move some of our produce and herbs into our school kitchen,” Schlichting said.
The club is working with the Iowa State Agriculture Extension to teach the students and come up with gardening plans. Smith says she’s excited to help out and show the kids what they can learn.
“Learning about what they’re gardening, what they’re harvesting, how to use what they’re harvesting,” Smith said. “Basically setting them up to be able to do it on their own one day so they can be self-sufficient in doing it.”
Evelynn Hunt, a soon-to-be fifth-grader at Lincoln Intermediate, loves the club and has done a bit of gardening herself.
“I just like gardening,” Hunt said. “We have a garden in our backyard. We garden there. We are planting pumpkins, watermelon, corn and carrots.”
Hunt says she’s not nervous about going to a new school in the fall and hopes to make new friends in the club.
Fellow fifth-grader Mauli Pateo says he isn’t nervous either, as he’s changed schools over 20 times. Although he speaks three languages, he says learning about new plants and names is fun. His favorite thing he learned Thursday morning?
“There’s 40,000 different types of bees,” Pateo smiled and said.
Parents of students attending Lincoln Intermediate in the fall can contact Teresa Schlichting to get involved.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
