Green Thumb Club plants agricultural lessons in students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With masks on their faces and gloves on their hands, the Green Thumb Club at Lincoln Intermediate isn’t afraid to get down and dirty.

The club meets on Thursday mornings from 9-10:30 a.m., where club leaders teach kids about gardening and agriculture, all while making new friends and memories.

“It’s just a good way for kids to get outdoors and have some activity and fun in their lives right now,” Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting said.

The Green Thumb Club started a few years ago and was up and running successfully during the start of this school year as well. During the spring, the club was meeting after school and had close to 25 students participating. With the closure of schools due to COVID-19, so too closed the Green Thumb Club.

Thursday morning marked the first official meeting since the early spring for group. The group now has eight students who participate. This, along with everyone in the group wearing masks, ensures safety.

“Due to COVID numbers, we have to keep it 10 or less,” Iowa State Agriculture Extension helper Kylee Smith said. “If we have more join we discussed having the option for a second session. If we had enough interest where we doubled numbers of what we could take, we would do an afternoon session too then.”