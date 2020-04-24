Greek Festival canceled for this year

The Greek Festival at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church has been canceled for this year, said Kelli Sheehy, parish council president.
“This was not an easy decision, but it is in the best interests of our community and our parish,” Sheehy said. “We hope to hold fundraisers in the future to support our parish and share our spiritual and ethnic heritage with North Iowa.”
The festival draws crowds from all over North Iowa for its Greek-style chicken cooked outdoors for flavor, roast lamb and other Mediterranean foods.
