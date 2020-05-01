Grassley will pass on dining out, for now

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has been following health professionals’ advice on social distancing.
“Five weeks at the farm at New Hartford, isolated, not being more than a mile from my home and most of that is when I was doing my morning runs,” Grassley said Thursday.
That farm is in Butler County, one of 77 counties where Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing restaurants, malls and other businesses, and churches to resume activities with some limitations beginning Friday.
Grassley, who has watched church services on his iPad for the past five Sundays, has no plans to stray farther from the farm for either church or a meal at a local restaurant. Church services will be a non-issue because he will be flying back to Washington on Saturday.
“I probably wouldn’t go to a restaurant if I was here on Saturday,” he told reporters. “I look forward to returning, like I do with my kids on weekends — church and then a meal afterward at our favorite restaurant in Cedar Falls.”
Cedar Falls is across the county line in Black Hawk County, one of 22 counties with the vast majority of positive COVID-19 cases and where the governor’s disaster proclamation restrictions on gatherings, including dine-in restaurants, remain in effect.
Grassley didn’t comment specifically on Reynolds’ relaxed guidelines for 77 mostly rural counties where she said where data on the spread of coronavirus points to a stabilization or downward trend in positive cases.
He was disappointed that President Donald Trump said he has no intention of extending beyond Thursday the social distancing guidelines crafted by the federal government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
“I wish he would keep them in place for another month because I think they’re a good approach to opening up the economy,” Grassley said.
He expects states to follow their own plans for reopening businesses because “we’re such a geographically vast country ... so different from one part of the part of the country to the other.”
“It’s something that should be not one national standard for this,” Grassley said. “If you’ve got to wait to open up New York City, we aren’t going to get back to work fast enough. People do want to go to work.”
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
