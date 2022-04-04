 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley to vote ‘no’ on Jackson for court

Chuck Grassley at Surf for Rotary

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) talks to the media after participating in a Q&A session at a Rotary Club meeting in Clear Lake on Thursday.

 Lisa Grouette

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a “no” vote on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, announced his decision Monday morning at a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Having carefully studied her record, unfortunately, I think she and I have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government. Because of those disagreements, I can’t support her nomination,” said Grassley, the ranking Republican on the committee.

Jackson appears to be on track in the 50-50 split Senate for confirmation as President Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court appointment. One Republican, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, has announced she will vote for Jackson’s confirmation.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

