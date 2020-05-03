Grassley looking forward to again working with colleagues in person

After working remotely — “very remotely, I might say” — from his Butler County farm for five weeks, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is looking forward to working with his colleagues in person.
Although the coronavirus crisis is “far from over,” the Senate will be back in session next week because “the people’s business must go on.”
“I’m not kidding you,” the Republican senator told reporters on his weekly call. “There’s no shortage of work to be done in the United States Senate.”
Congress will consider further spending to combat the virus and to set the stage for an economic recovery. It already has appropriated about $3 trillion,
Taking a historical perspective on the situation, Grassley expressed confidence that although the coronavirus has claimed tens of thousands of lives and caused economic havoc not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the nation will “emerge a stronger and more prosperous country than ever before.”
The economic situation is “not the fault of the 30 million people unemployed, it’s not the fault of the small businesses,” Grassley said. Rather it was the government-ordered shutdown of businesses that caused unemployment. Now it is government’s responsibility to reopen the economy so people can go back to work, he said.
One of Grassley’s priorities, whether he’s in Washington or on the farm, will be oversight to prevent waste, fraud and abuse of the $3 trillion already appropriated.
“I’ve got a reputation for being an equal-opportunity overseer of the enforcement of the law,” he said. “So I’m going to monitor the ongoing public health and economic situations for my constituents in Iowa, but also across the country to make sure Congress is fulfilling its constitutional duty to govern, (and) the checks and balances on seeing laws are enforced are part of that.”
Although he is looking forward to working with his colleagues in person, Grassley said the situation in Washington “is more dangerous, (we’ve) got to be more cautious.”
More than half of the senators, including Grassley, are older than 65. One has contracted the coronavirus.
Although no specific guidance has been given senators and their staffs, Grassley said they will be following social distancing guidelines and other recommendations of Capitol Hill medical personnel.
“I’m not concerned about it,” he said. “We’re going to take the proper precautions.”
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
NAME: Michelle Waters
POSITION: Laundry at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Manly
QUOTE: “My mom, Michelle Waters, working in laundry at MercyOne North Iowa, back after her car accident. It's a hard job but important! She is a hero!” — Megan Studer
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
NAME: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
POSITION: Elisa: child care provider; Mike: Allstate Peterbilt
HOME: Alden, MN
QUOTE: “After working as a nurse myself for close to thirteen years, I am now a licensed in home child care provider in a rural community and each of my children are kiddos of essential workers—Nurses, CNAs, a gas station manager, construction/electrical trades, and company financial/payroll employees. I’ve got eight little ones and then my own son and other school-ager who have been utilizing distance learning with the help of their amazing teachers. My husband Mike Matson also manages a popular trucking company parts/supply and repair business in Clear Lake and has been on the front lines to serve our truck driving industry. Everyone is making the world go round right now. Thanks for all everyone does!” — Elisa Matson
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
NAME: Amber, Peter, Stephanie, Alyssa, Alexis
POSITION: Stephanie: Casey's (Britt); Peter: Stellar (Kanawha); Alyssa, Amber, Alexis: Westview Care Center (Britt)
HOME: Britt
QUOTE: “My 3 daughters all work at Westview in Britt, my son at Stellar in Kanawha, my wife at Casey’s. They are all my heroes.” — Peter Klepoch Jr.
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
NAME: Kristin Bass
POSITION: Registered nurse at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I appreciate all you do for our patients!! You Rock!!" — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
NAME: Ashley Glawe, Forest Park Pharmacy
POSITION: Forest Park Pharmacy
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “Thank you to the Forest Park Pharmacy for keeping us medicated [laughing emoji], especially Ashley Kae Glawe!" — RoxAnne Johnson
Everyday heroes: Jacob Hyde
NAME: Jacob Hyde
POSITION: Radiology Technologist at MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Grafton
QUOTE: “Thanks for all that you do Jacob Hyde. Always working your hardest!” — Kelli Wilson
Everyday heroes: RoxAnne Johnson
NAME: RoxAnne Johnson
POSITION: MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: “I love working with you. Always so helpful. Thank you." — Mary Shaw
Everyday heroes: Laurel Yost
Name: Laurel Yost
Position: Nurse (retired)
Home: Lake Mills
Quote: "She has made nearly 1,000 home sewn cloth masks to be donated all over this Upper Midwest area. Mainly, she has provided them for area Care Centers, but many have gone out elsewhere too for people working in potential dangerous positions, such as ambulance personnel, police, hospital nurses, doctors, etc. She has a physical disability is but one great seamstress. She felt this was one way she could help. She had friends and relatives in the background cutting and donating fabric, ties, thread, etc. Frankly, when I spoke with her earlier this week, she was hoping her old sewing machine will hold together a while longer until the need for masks has slowed. Makes me very proud to be her brother for all she has done." — Greg Flugum
