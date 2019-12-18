Grassley: Congress getting work done, despite ‘divisive’ impeachment

The impeachment process will shift to the Senate in January when senators sit in judgment on the charges against the president.

For the time being, Grassley plans to take the same approach as his did in 1999 when President Bill Clinton was impeached.

“I’m just going to keep my mouth shut,” he said then.

In the case of Trump, “I’m going to listen to the facts of the case and then say ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty’ based upon what’s presented by the House of Representatives and the defense of the president,” Grassley said.

Although he sees himself as an impartial juror, Grassley doesn’t think the impeachment process, which he considers more judicial than political, will be an impartial.

“It’s kind of a hybrid, to be perfectly honest with you,” he said.

There may be some legitimacy to the criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he will coordinate the impeachment trial with the White House, Grassley said, but that can be applied to both parties.