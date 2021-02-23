Grab and Give charity race yields hefty haul for Hawkeye Harvest

Dozens of participants took to the aisles of Hy-Vee West in Mason City Tuesday morning, speedily stuffing shopping carts with food and household supplies during the Farm Bureau Grab and Give event.
Similar to the game show "Supermarket Sweep," the three-heat relay race saw teams representing area businesses and organizations running throughout the store, searching for as many non-perishable food items and essentials as they could.
The objective of the race is for each team to keep the total dollar amount they spend as close to $250 as possible. The winning team takes home bragging rights and a shopping cart trophy full of candy, but since all of the items purchased are donated to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, some of the teams work toward a different goal: purposely losing by spending as much as they can.
This year's cart went to Thornton-based North Iowa Cooperative. Team members Abby Servantez, Sarah Sturgis and Brent Ausborn racked up $249.64 in merchandise, for their first win in the decade they've participated.
After several years of lingering in the top five finishers, the trio said they went in with a plan. "This year, we were really strategizing because our general manager told us that we needed to win," Sturgis laughed. "We studied the Hy-Vee yesterday at work, figuring out what the best deals were." Ausborn joked that he hopes their boss will reward their win with pay raises.
Overall, the group was just glad to be there. "We're just happy to be able to give to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and give back to the community," Servantez said.
