Governor permits reopening of Iowa campgrounds

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announce state campgrounds will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, as Governor Reynolds continues to ease restrictions of the COVID-19 shutdown.
In a proclamation on Wednesday, Reynolds stated all public and private campgrounds could reopen on May 8, provided that steps were taken to ensure increased hygiene practices were in place and social distancing is still able to be observed.
However, the Iowa DNR has issued restrictions that will be in place at state grounds.
Campsites are limited to tents or camper units equipped with self-contained or portable toilets. No more than six occupants will be permitted per campsite, with the exception of larger families, and campers may have no visitors on the grounds.
Additionally, campfires are limited to each site's campers only. Those staying on the grounds are not permitted to join neighboring campsites' campfires.
Remaining closed are all modern bathrooms, showers, visitor centers, nature centers and museums, cabins, yurts, playgrounds and shelter houses. Pit restrooms will remain open.
Beaches will also open but will be closely monitored.
The DNR will begin accepting reservations for the week of May 11 at 8 a.m., Friday. The May 8-10 weekend is first come, first served.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News, Crime and Courts Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette
