Government complaints rise in Iowa

Iowa Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman said Monday that for the fifth straight year her office fielded more complaints and information requests than the previous year.

Contacts for fiscal 2019 totaled 5,406. If the trend continues in the fiscal year that began July 1, she said, the office will set a record of contacts received in a 12-month period.

Hirschman, who issued her office’s annual report Monday, said reasons for the increase in contacts included jail populations, a shortfall of community mental health resources and understaffed government agencies.

“This understaffing has caused mistakes, made agencies less responsive, and increased frustrations for citizens and government employees alike,” Hirschman wrote. “I continue to be gravely concerned about what happens when government agencies are tasked to do more with less.”

Hirschman said she also expects more complaints about local government in fiscal 2020 because of a new law that promotes the ombudsman’s office as a place for employees to report fraud and waste.