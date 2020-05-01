Gov. Reynolds: Spike in confirmed cases due to aggressive testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JOHNSTON — Iowa posted a one-day high of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday with 740 Iowans testing positive for the virus that now has claimed 170 lives since the respiratory disease arrived in the state on March 8.

Gov. Kim Reynolds told her daily briefing that the spike in confirmed cases is attributed to more aggressive testing and likely will produce high, possibly record case counts through the weekend.

None of the counties in North Iowa have seen an increase in their cases since mid-April:

Cerro Gordo - 14

Worth - 1

Mitchell - 3

Floyd - 1

Franklin - 3

Winnebago - 2

Hancock - 3

Reynolds acknowledged that “ramping up” Iowa’s testing capacity has created a backlog at the state Hygienic Lab as they work to process and validate results. She indicated she expected the lab to be able to get caught up on verifications of new Test Iowa samples over the weekend.

The governor also reported that the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in eight more deaths – most of them claiming the lives of older and elderly residents. To date, 7,885 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 but 37 percent have recovered. Overall, 45,593 have been tested, which represents one out of every 69 Iowans, the governor said.