Gov. Reynolds pledges Medicaid payment accountability

“It’s not where it needs to be,” Reynolds told reporters Tuesday.

“They signed a contract. They are going to be held accountable. That’s what contracts are for,” she added.

Nearly 650,000 Iowans are enrolled in Iowa’s Medicaid program, which is managed by two private insurance companies — Iowa Total Care and Amerigroup Iowa.

According to state data, more than 239,000 adult Iowans were enrolled through Iowa Total Care in December 2019. That does not include the nearly 20,000 Hawk-i recipients enrolled with the managed-care organization.

The $44 million penalty was calculated by Iowa Medicaid Enterprises based on the number of unpaid claims directly related to outstanding issues over a five month period.

According to a letter sent to Iowa Total Care, there were about 106,000 unpaid claims directly related to the outstanding issues. Release of capitation payment — which will be determined at the end of February — will be based on whether the company resolves at least 75 percent of the unpaid claims, according to DHS officials.