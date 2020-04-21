Gov. Reynolds asks residents to take online COVID-19 assessment

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a high of 482 new positive cases of coronavirus and four new deaths on Tuesday, noting a third of the new cases were the result of more testing at the state's meatpacking plants.
She also revealed Iowa is the second state to begin assessing all its residents online and allowing for the testing of 3,000 more residents per day for the next 180 days, thanks to a new partnership the state has with a private company from Utah.
All Iowans were asked to take an online assessment at TestIowa.com, which mandates users provide their full name and address, date of birth, height in inches, weight, an email address and a cell phone number.
The questionnaire then asks people if they have symptoms of coronavirus, if they've been around someone who tested positive or have had respiratory symptoms in the last two weeks, if they have any underlying medical conditions, how many people of what ages live in their home, if they've been practicing social distancing and in what industry they work.
Those who qualify to be tested will then be emailed a QR code they can take to a mobile testing site, which Reynolds said will be set up around the state as needed in the coming weeks.
"The information collected is critical to better understand the virus activity across the state," Reynolds said, noting it was also important to know where coronavirus activity was not occurring so that she could "responsibly" begin to reopen parts of Iowa.
Of the 3,641 cases in 84 of Iowa's 99 counties, 1,293 people have recovered, for a 35% recovery rate, Reynolds said. Another 214 were hospitalized across the state, 89 of those in intensive care units and 60 on ventilators.
Another four had died, bringing the state's total to 83. More than half -- 51% -- of all deaths were residents of long-term care facilities, she said.
Cerro Gordo County has remained steady with the same 14 cases since April 14. No one in the county has died, 654 people have been tested, and 12 have recovered.
Worth County has had one case, 87 people tested and no deaths. No data was listed on number who have recovered.
Mitchell County has had two cases, 93 people tested, no deaths and both those diagnosed have since recovered.
Floyd County remains on of the few in Iowa with no cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County has had a single case, with that person now recovered, no deaths and 90 people tested.
Hancock County has three confirmed cases, no deaths, two people recovered and 100 people tested.
Winnebago County has had two cases, with both recovered, no deaths and 98 people tested.
In North Central Iowa's state-designated Regional Medical Coordination Center, one person has been hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
