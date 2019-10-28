DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said she has ruled out using an executive order to ban vaping products because educational efforts about the potential health risks of electronic cigarettes and vaping products appear to be working.
Public health officials in Iowa “are starting to see it stabilize just a little bit, but that doesn’t mean it won’t tick up again,” the governor said.
Reynolds pointed to a weekly state report indicating 43 cases have been reported in Iowa of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults with a history of vaping. Of those, 34 were associated with THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.
“I think some of the education maybe is starting to work,” Reynolds said in an interview.
The governor held a high-level meeting last week to assess health problems associated with vaping and expects health and education officials to roll out a final package of recommendations next week.
Cerro Gordo County receives just over $36,000 from the Iowa Department of Public Health for prevention efforts.
Since the advent of vaping, Peggy McCaslin, Tobacco Program Coordinator at Cerro Gordo County Public Health, said the need for more tobacco prevention programs has grown.
The county has begun to concentrate on youth and vaping in order to present those facts when going into schools and presenting after-school programs to parents and the public.
In a recent survey of 550 North Iowa high school-age youth, 42 percent say they have tried vaping, while one in four admit to vaping on a regular basis. Of the 1,500 youth asked to take the survey, 36 percent responded.
"The survey confirmed our suspicions," said Cerro Gordo County Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Service Manager Karen Crimmings. "Even more alarming is that a quarter of the youth say they continue to vape and 70 percent say they are regular users."
While McCaslin and her colleagues aren't too optimistic about increased funding being funneled into Cerro Gordo County and North Iowa now that vaping has become an epidemic, they have a plan for if it ever happens.
"We would hire more staff to better saturate what we currently do," she said. "Marketing could also be improved with more dollars. If we could make it more visual through different channels, we could make a much larger difference."
McCaslin and Crimmings say the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health will go into schools this fall to educate students about the harm associated with tobacco use and vaping.
But they both agree that parents are key in the education process, too.
"We encourage parents to familiarize themselves with vaping dangers and begin talking with their kids about the risks of vaping," McCaslin said. "With busy schedules, it's sometimes hard to get in touch with parents. But when we do, many are surprised at the risks."
Other states have taken action — including executive orders by governors — to ban the sale of flavored vaping products, e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges, or they have approved some form of an electronic cigarette ban.
Last week Reynolds told reporters she wasn’t afraid to use her executive authority to establish a ban in Iowa, but after the closed-door discussion she said she has ruled out that option.
“Right now, I’m not going to do an executive order,” she said. “They’re being overturned, and so we’re going to see what we can do through a couple of other channels.”
Included in those alternatives are targeting Iowa college and university students with information about the risks of vaping, Reynolds said, noting “that’s where when we look at the map we’ve seen some heavier usage.”
Also, she said, officials in the state Department of Education plan to work with K-12 schools “to get in front of it,” with increased outreach to younger students.
According to the state Department of Public Health, youth should be discouraged from using vaping and e-cigarette products of any kind as the long-term health impacts for youth using these products are unknown.
Symptoms related to vaping illnesses include cough, fatigue, dizziness, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain and worsening difficulty breathing, sometimes requiring intensive care. Nationally, 34 people have died; no deaths have been reported in Iowa.
A variety of vaping products associated with the illnesses have been reported in the states, but THC has been commonly associated with these illnesses.
