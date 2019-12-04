Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she was “disappointed” that a federal judge this week halted enforcement of a state law that prohibits trespassers who intend to do physical or economic harm from going into agriculture production facilities without the owner’s permission.
“We’re going to continue to work with the Iowa attorney general on what our next steps may look like, so we’re working with them right now,” she said.
U.S. District Judge James Gritzner on Monday issued a preliminary injunction to allow animal-rights activists, public-interest groups and civil libertarians to proceed with a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Senate File 519, which the GOP-run Legislature approved and Reynolds signed into law last March.
The court also denied the state’s attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed.
