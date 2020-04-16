Gov. Kim Reynolds orders stricter steps in Northeast Iowa to fight coronavirus

JOHNSTON — Residents of 14 Northeast Iowa counties were placed under enhanced restrictions Thursday covering their movements and gatherings in an effort to slow the accelerating COVID-19 spread that have hit long-term care facilities and meat-packing operations in the region particularly hard.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said the enhanced mitigation standards were triggered by a state Department of Public Health “data-driven” determination that a spike in coronavirus activity in the region had pushed the state’s public health metrics to a score or 10 – which triggers guidelines similar to shelter at home contingencies.
“This is due in large part to the long-term care facility outbreaks, the severity of the illness and the rate of hospitalization,” the governor told reporters at her Emergency Operations Center news conference. “But it also takes into account the increase of virus activity in that area of the state.”
Counties affected by Thursday’s additional protective measures included Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek. The governor’s enhanced safety proclamation is slated to run through April 30 unless modified at some point.
According to the governor’s order, “all gatherings for social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting activities will cease through April 30. You may gather only with members of your immediate households. Limited exceptions will be made for weddings, funerals and other religious gatherings, which will continue to be restricted to 10 people or less.
The governor said new outbreaks at a meat-packing plant in Waterloo and a long-term care facility in Linn County and other factors caused her to step up efforts to prevent social gatherings with limited exceptions, to require social distancing of at least six feet apart, and to keep residents working and staying in their homes to prevent further COVID-19 expansion in light of seven new deaths – three in Polk and one each in Allamakee, Linn, Louisa and Tama counties -- over the past 24 hours that pushed Iowa’s coronavirus toll to 60.
Nearly half of Iowa’s 60 total deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities where at least nine outbreaks have occurred, she said. The latest outbreaks were reported at Linn Manor Care Center in Linn County and the Lutheran Living senior campus in Muscatine County.
“We are continuing to monitor increased activity in long-term care and food production facilities in some areas of our state,” Reynold said. “Because we have been ramping up our testing capacity over the last few weeks, we now have the ability to conduct targeted surveillance testing in these facilities.”
Along with 900 additional tests at the Tyson meat-processing plant in Louisa County, Reynolds said the state deployed another 1,500 tests to the Tyson plant in Black Hawk County where she said an another outbreak is suspected. Additional tests also have been deployed to long-term care facilities in Bremer, Muscatine, Johnson, Dubuque and Linn counties.
Next week, Iowa officials will launch a new Test Iowa initiative that Reynolds said will enable state officials to conduct large-scale testing and contact tracing across the state. “Test Iowa will allow us to ramp up our capacity to over 3,000 tests per day in addition to testing capacity that we currently have. We’re working on the operational plan now to deploy testing,” she noted. The state also is preparing for two labs to begin serology testing to identify antibodies in Iowans who already had and recovered from COVID-19.
Iowa posted 146 new positive cases, according to IDPH numbers issued Thursday, bringing that total to 2,141 in 82 of Iowa’s 99 counties, while 660 Iowans tested negative for COVID-19 – for a total of 18,534 negative test results. Currently, 175 Iowans are hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms and 987 have recovered from the disease (a 46 percent recovery rate), the governor said.
The governor said the state is “significantly increasing” the number of nurses and other health-care professionals who will be conducting contact tracing, surveillance tests and prevention efforts as “dedicated strike teams” that will be deployed to long-term care facilities and large businesses where outbreaks are occurring and anticipated in an effort to identify, isolate and slow the COVID-19 spread in Iowa and enable the state to begin “dialing up” efforts to eventually start reopening Iowa.
Also at Thursday’s news conference, Reynolds revealed that she had enlisted Iowa native and actor Ashton Kutcher to narrate a public service announcement encouraging Iowans to stay home during the novel coronavirus outbreak to help head off the spread.
"The coronavirus has changed a lot of things, but one thing can't change is how Iowans pull together to do the right thing," Kutcher tells the viewing audience. "So stay home if you can. It means everything."
For more information, go to the IDPH coronavirus.iowa.gov website.
Volunteers provide lunch to truck drivers
A group of volunteers, led by Janey Burik of Mason City, are packing up lunches and handing them out to truck drivers who filter into a weigh station on Interstate 35 just south of Northwood.
