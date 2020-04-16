Gov. Kim Reynolds orders stricter steps in Northeast Iowa to fight coronavirus

The governor said new outbreaks at a meat-packing plant in Waterloo and a long-term care facility in Linn County and other factors caused her to step up efforts to prevent social gatherings with limited exceptions, to require social distancing of at least six feet apart, and to keep residents working and staying in their homes to prevent further COVID-19 expansion in light of seven new deaths – three in Polk and one each in Allamakee, Linn, Louisa and Tama counties -- over the past 24 hours that pushed Iowa’s coronavirus toll to 60.

Nearly half of Iowa’s 60 total deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities where at least nine outbreaks have occurred, she said. The latest outbreaks were reported at Linn Manor Care Center in Linn County and the Lutheran Living senior campus in Muscatine County.

“We are continuing to monitor increased activity in long-term care and food production facilities in some areas of our state,” Reynold said. “Because we have been ramping up our testing capacity over the last few weeks, we now have the ability to conduct targeted surveillance testing in these facilities.”