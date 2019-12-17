Gov. Kim Reynolds heard a wide range of appeals Tuesday for more focus on expanding Iowa's workforce for businesses, boosting wages for front-line care workers but also calls for using part of the state's budget surplus to reduce Iowa's income and property tax burdens.
The governor heard from nearly 20 presenters – some paid lobbyists, some association representatives but no individual Iowans - during an hour-long afternoon meeting to solicit ideas as she assembles a new two-year spending plan for state agencies and programs beginning next July 1.
"We're putting a budget together right now. It's kind of a puzzle. We're looking at what our priorities are. My budget should reflect the priorities of this administration and they will," Reynolds told reporters after concluding a modified process this year that replaced a long-standing tradition of holding open pre-legislative session discussions with state agency leaders in favor of private consultations.
Reynolds said her focus will be on keeping a competitive business climate that is pro-growth and pro-family, while keeping workforce issues "top of mind" in areas such as career development, childcare, housing and criminal justice reform. She also appreciated calls to reform mental-health services for adults and children via a sustainable funding source.
"We have a lot of commonality of what the priorities will be moving into the next legislative session," she said.
Representatives from the Iowa Taxpayers Association, Americans for Prosperity and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation urged Reynolds to use the state's surplus position to speed-up tax-cut "triggers" that would lower income tax rates or have the state takeover county mental-health funding from property taxpayers.
"I would encourage restraint in spending," said Drew Klein of Americans for Prosperity.
"The challenge becomes when dollars start to be more available we see those opportunities in two different lenses. Some folks view a lot of projects that they want to spend dollars on; we tend to look at the other way -- this is an opportunity to reinvest back in the people of Iowa by putting that money back in their pockets as well," Klein said.
"Don't spend the additional revenue that we have coming in or those surpluses, but instead let's use those to continue to reduce taxes on Iowans," he urged.
During its December meeting, the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference projected the state would collect an extra $234.4 million in revenue in fiscal 2021 - a 2.9 percent increase over the $8.015 billion expected to be generated for the general fund by state taxes this fiscal year that ends June 30.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Legislative Services Agency, the general fund ended fiscal 2019 with a $289.3 million surplus, and the better-than-expected growth created a carry-over effect that increased this year's projected balance to $470.5 million based upon appropriations totaling $7.644 billion that were enacted last session for fiscal 2020. However, it is projected the state will need a Medicaid supplemental appropriation of $106.6 million that the Iowa Department of Human Services is requesting to cover increased costs of the program not covered by the general-fund appropriation.
LSA budget analysts project there will be a $237.3 million carry-over balance from the revised fiscal 2020 general-fund surplus to be added to the $8.249 billion the REC expects the state treasury to collect in fiscal 2021 - meaning the expenditure limitation that will be available for the governor and Legislature to use for budgeting next year will be $8.404 billion.
Reynolds and the GOP-run Legislature will have to contend with about $336.7 million worth of net built-in and anticipated expenditure changes in fiscal 2021 based upon past actions and a projected
$211 million increased Medicaid need. That total does not include any increase in supplemental state aid for K-12 schools but does call for a $44.1 million bump in state money for salaries.
The LSA's projected appropriations for fiscal 2021 total $7.980 billion - a figure $423.4 million below the estimated expenditure limitation - and currently the general fund surplus by June 30, 2021, is projected to total $510.9 million.
Majority Republicans who hold advantages of 32-18 in the Iowa Senate and 53-47 in the Iowa House say the state is in a strong financial position due to their cautious and prudent budget decisions that have funded priorities while providing relief to Iowa taxpayers.
Minority Democrats counter that the surplus has come of the expense of needed investments in education, health care, public safety and workforce that is starting to strain programs and point up staffing problems that have federal investigators looking at a state-run facility in southwest Iowa.
Many executive-branch agencies submitted status-quo budget requests again for fiscal 2021 but Reynolds has acknowledged that some have gone too long without some infusion of increased resources. Overall, state agency leaders are seeking a 2.6 percent boost of nearly $200 million that would generate $7.611 billion next fiscal year.
Iowa Judicial Branch officials are proposing a 3.9 percent boost (or $7.2 million) in state funding for fiscal year 2021 -- a $191.8 million general fund request that seeks to increase salaries and hire additional staff at clerk of court offices.
Reynolds is slated to issue her two-year budget plan for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 when she makes her Condition of the State address to a joint session of the 88th Iowa General Assembly on Jan. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.