Gov. Kim Reynolds: Add sales tax, cut income and property taxes

While opening the conversation on the IWILL options, Reynolds said she has “no interest in raising taxes.” So any increase in revenue — some estimate that to be nearly $380 million — from adding a penny sales tax “must be more than offset by additional tax cuts,” she said.

“That starts with continuing to reduce our uncompetitive income-tax rates. Two years ago, thanks to many of you in this room, we passed the largest income-tax cut in Iowa history. I said then, and I’ve said ever since: that wasn’t a one-and-done,” Reynolds noted. “I intend to make good on that promise, which is why I’m proposing to cut income tax by an additional 10 percent for almost every Iowan, with lower-income Iowans receiving as much as a 25 percent cut.

“Let me put that into perspective,” she added. “Just one year ago, our top tax bracket was at almost 9 percent, one of the worst in the country. Now, with this new round of tax cuts, our top rate will be down to 5.5 percent by 2023 — significant progress that will make Iowa competitive with our peers.”

Reynolds said Iowa’s finances currently are in a strong, surplus position that will allow policymakers to make bold plans for now and decades to come. That planning and action, she said, must begin “right now, this session.”