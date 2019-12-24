GOP caucus locations

The Republican Party of Iowa released a list of 1,682 caucus locations for the 2020 Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

Iowa GOP staff have been on the ground for months, identifying locations for every precinct and working with hundreds of volunteers across the state to organize for the 2020 caucuses. They also are holding caucus trainings, so precinct chairs and reporters are prepared on caucus night.

“We are committed to holding another smooth and successful caucus on Feb. 3,” said Jeff Kaufmann, state party chairman. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and hundreds of volunteers and activists across the state, I’m confident we will continue to show the rest of the nation that we take our first-in-the-nation responsibility very seriously.”

See the complete list of locations at iowagop.org.

