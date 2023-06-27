Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrated 100 years of serving as an advocate for economic self-sufficiency through employment and education.

Tuesday's festivities were both a celebration of Goodwill's mission and an appreciation of it's customers who both donate and purchase from it's retail store.

Mason City's Goodwill store has been operating for 52 years. Loree Lee has been with the company for over 23 years and works as a regional sales manager. Her territory covers Mason City, Goodwill of the Great Plains most easterly store.

She brought along her 19-year-old grandson Jayden Ray from Fort Dodge. He's a little shy, but made sure there were hot dogs fresh and ready for customers to enjoy.

Lee was checking out customers while the ceremony was going on. "Being a regional sales manager means doing a little bit of everything. Working up front is nice because you can see the difference you're making. We're here to help out and give back to the community," she said.

Goodwill of the Great Plains has a number of programs focused on giving back. It's based out of Sioux City, Iowa, and covers portions of Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska and the whole of South Dakota. Recently, the company held a groundbreaking for it's new Mission Services Center in Sioux City.

There are currently four job centers and a mobile career cruiser to serve those seeking work opportunities. Job coaches work in schools with special education students to prepare them for careers.

Goodwill also provides TSA pre-check services and a document shredding service called GoodShred destroys sensitive papers and electronic devices.

"Bad folks want to separate you from your money. This is a service with a mission. We service professional offices, too, but if you are cleaning out or dealing with an estate, we make it easy,' said Dan Peters, Goodwill public relations. "We just give you a lockbox you can fill at your leisure. When you're done, you lock it up and we shred it. It's just another opportunity for dignity and compassion."

Behind the scenes, Brenda Ruehlow supervises the back room at Mason City's retail store. She sorts and manages donations that arrive. "We have so many regular shoppers," she said. "You get to know them well."

Goodwill employees gathered around with Mason City Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors to hear Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel read a proclamation declaring June 27, 2023, Goodwill of the Great Plains Day.

The Mason City Goodwill retail store is located at 3575 Fourth St SW in Mason City.